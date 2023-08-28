STEAMPUNK, INC. AND STEAMPUNK, HOLDINGS, INC. WIN FEDERAL JURY TRIAL AND ARE CLEARED OF ALL ALLEGATIONS OF PREGNANCY DISCRIMINATION AND RETALIATION

News provided by

Steampunk

28 Aug, 2023, 16:25 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 25, 2023, following a five-day jury trial in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division), an eight (8) person jury unanimously found that Steampunk, Inc. and Steampunk Holdings, Inc., (hereinafter "Steampunk" or "the Company") had not discriminated against a former employee on the basis of pregnancy discrimination, nor had the Company retaliated against the former employee in violation of federal law.

The Company terminated former Executive Vice President and General Manager, Kathleen (Kate) Abrey, in January 2021 for consistent underperformance. In June 2022, Abrey filed a federal lawsuit alleging that her 2021 dismissal was motivated by pregnancy discrimination and retaliation. After deliberating for just two hours last Friday, the jurors unanimously rejected Abrey's allegations of wrongdoing and concluded that Steampunk had not discriminated nor retaliated against her. The jurors returned a verdict in favor of the Company on all counts and the Court dismissed Abrey's case in its entirety.

Steampunk CEO, Matt Warren, said "It's very unfortunate, but we had been accused of some very calculated and hurtful things. We knew we had done nothing wrong, so we felt obligated to contest Abrey's claims as maintaining an anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation workplace is of the utmost importance to us. We are greatly relieved that we are now able to set the record straight with the outcome of this trial and continue our steadfast focus on our clients, partners, employees, and culture."

Steampunk is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace free of discrimination, harassment, and unlawful retaliation, in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

John Harllee, Steampunk's COO, added that, "There are times when principles and business expediency conflict, and in those situations, principles must always come first. That's the Steampunk way. I'd also like to express my profound gratitude to the jury of our peers for their time and attention in seeing justice done last week."

Steampunk, Inc. and Steampunk Holdings, Inc. were represented by Nigel Wilkinson and M. Robin Davis of Jackson Lewis P.C.

Kate Abrey was represented by Lawrence Pearson and Alfredo Pelicci of Wigdor, LLP.

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health, and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit https://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] | 571.344.5538
www.steampunk.com | @steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Also from this source

Steampunk Announces ICE SASS II Award

Bronwyn Haley Joins Steampunk Leadership as Its New Vice President for the Department of Justice Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.