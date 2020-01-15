Steampunk Kickstarts Strategic Partnership with Salesforce

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is pleased to announce its partnership with Salesforce as it officially joins their Partnership Technology Program.

Steampunk, a public sector focused systems integrator, leverages the Salesforce platform to create and enhance existing business processes and end-user experiences to meet the changing business landscape needs of its Federal clients. Their Design Intelligence™ methodology puts citizens at the center by integrating culture, clients, and capabilities together - which means end-to-end solutions that bring the highest mission impact.

"In today's Federal market, many Civilian Government organizations are finding that successful digital services transformation is consistently centered around improved engagement channels and achieving a 360-view of their customer. With Steampunk implementing the Salesforce Platform leveraging their Design Intelligence™ methodology, we jointly focus on simplifying business processes and minimizing technical overhead, while dramatically improving mission outcomes for all customer stakeholders," said Dan Davis, Senior Vice President – US Federal Civilian Government & Canada for Salesforce.

The Salesforce Technology Partner Program offers a robust set of resources enabling partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries to best serve customers, differentiate practices, and grow a profitable business. Leading integrators, like Steampunk, are leveraging the Salesforce Partner Program to reduce deployment time, improve end-user experiences and drive innovation with their Federal Government clients.

"This marks the beginning of a long-term winning partnership with Salesforce," said Matt Warren, COO, Emerging Markets Sector for Steampunk. "Our collaborative relationship will enable us to further empower our government clients by designing, building, and deploying system and application solutions with increased speed and quality to mission success."

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health, DoD, and Justice & Legislative sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery philosophy, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.steampunk.com

