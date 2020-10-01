Steampunk Launches Its First Design Intelligence™ Studio

"Today marks another special milestone for Steampunk as we officially take occupancy of our new Design Intelligence™ Studio" said Matt Warren, Chief Executive Officer at Steampunk. "Everything about this space is reflective of our brand and designed for creative collaboration. It will serve as the 'point of integration' where we work alongside our Federal clients to help them achieve mission success at speed and scale" added Warren.

Design Intelligence™, Steampunk's approach to creative problem solving, is the lens through which human-centered solutions are generated. It's the nexus of how Steampunk defines, creates, and delivers products and services – grounded in the understanding of the people who use them. Given the current COVID-19 landscape, Steampunk plans to operationalize the studio in a safe and judicious way by leveraging virtual team sessions.

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Defense, Homeland, Federal Civilian, and Justice & Legislative sectors. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Related Links

http://www.steampunk.com

