Steampunk promotes Stefani Shepherd to Vice President -- Homeland, Commerce, and Justice Portfolio

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that Stefani Shepherd has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Growth for the Homeland, Commerce, and Justice (HC&J) Portfolio. In her expanded role, Stefani leads a team of Customer Relationship Executives who identify new opportunities and engage customers to consistently solve problems and modernize Federal customer missions.

Stefani Shepherd

"This promotion comes as a result of Stefani's exceptional leadership and strategic contributions to Steampunk through the successful, continued growth of the HC&J portfolio. We're thrilled to recognize Stefani for her impact and commitment to customer success!" said Mike Saliter, EVP of Steampunk's Homeland Commerce and Justice Portfolio.

Stefani joined Steampunk in April of 2024 as the Senior Director of Growth. Prior to Steampunk, Stefani spent 3 years with UiPath where she led the DHS team to expand Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology and AI-powered Automation. Prior to UiPath, she spent 5 ½ years with global open-source software leader, Red Hat, where she held various customer facing roles and won several awards. She began her public sector career selling market research at a small firm, CJIS Group, which instantiated her passion for government transformation.

"I am incredibly proud to be a part of a high impact team and humbled to work alongside an organization that consistently challenges itself to disrupt the status quo with our Federal customers. Steampunk's growth is a testament to quality service delivery coupled with a unique perspective for scaling innovation across an enterprise organization", added Stefani. "I look forward to uncovering new strategies to modernize and gain efficiencies for our customers."

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Design Intelligence® delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk, Inc.