Steampunk Taps Nick Trzcinski to Lead Its New DoD Sector Practice

"Today, marks a historic day for Steampunk, our clients, and our continued growth trajectory as we introduce both a new leader and new business sector to our practice!" said Steampunk COO, Emerging Markets Sector Matt Warren. "I am extremely pleased to welcome Nick to our leadership team! He brings over 19 years of experience building, growing, and shepherding large 'deal' captures within the Department of Defense space."

Nick, a United States Navy veteran, most recently served as Senior Vice President for National Security Sector Growth at Salient CRGT where he led a retooling of the Growth engine in a revitalized Defense and Intelligence practice. Prior to Salient CRGT, he was the Vice President and General Manager for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) serving the US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, and the US Coast Guard customers where he was responsible for over 4,000 GDIT personnel and $900M in annual revenue. Other prior experience includes Vice President roles at CSRA, Inc. and SRA International, Inc. leading portfolios in the Sea Services and National Capital Region DoD respectively.

Nick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in History from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Arts degree in Government from the University of Virginia.

"I am so excited to join a team of innovative leaders so dedicated to delivering the disruptive technologies our Department of Defense leaders are screaming for," added Nick Trzcinski. "Our Defense community is all about the Warfighter, so Steampunk's approach putting 'people at the core' resonates at a visceral level. Our Defense customers demand better, our Warfighters deserve it, that's why I'm here."

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Related Links

https://steampunk.com

