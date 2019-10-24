Steampunk Welcomes Rear Admiral (retired) Dwight D. Shepherd To Serve on Its Board of Directors

"We are extremely privileged to have Rear Admiral (retired) Shepherd join our Board of Directors," said Steampunk COO, Emerging Markets Sector Matt Warren. "Admiral Shepherd will bring Steampunk a unique perspective on leadership, resource and organizational management, and strategic planning, not only in specific support of our Department of Defense sector, but for all of our Federal Government clients. His reputation precedes him as a proven thought leader across industry and military joint operations, and we are fortunate to have him and his leadership as part of our team!"

Shepherd, a United States Navy veteran, brings 25+ years of senior leadership, command management, customer engagement, and strategy experience at the highest levels of industry and government within complex and diverse organizations. Having spent time as the Vice President, Client Relations Executive with GDIT/CSRA, he most recently began leading his own consulting practice. Prior to achieving the rank of Rear Admiral, his impressive military career spanned assignments from Commander Strategic Communications Wing One, Chief of Naval Operations Staff, and Secretary of the Navy Senior Military Assistant, to Joint Staff Director for Manpower and Personnel and Director for Cyberspace Operations.

Shepherd holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF).

"I am proud to join the Board of Directors for such an innovative company dedicated to delivering disruptive, human-centric solutions to our Federal Government clients" added Shepherd. "Steampunk's 'people first' philosophy really resonates with me and embodies what our employees and clients should both demand and expect. I look forward to helping guide the organization through an amazing journey together!"

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Related Links

https://steampunk.com

