STEAMRole and Kadenze Team Up to Inspire and Educate the Workforce of the Future

The partnership enables an end-to-end solution that makes it easy for students and young professionals (aka steamers) to discover dream careers that match their interests. Steamers gain inspiration by following successful STEAM professionals (role models) via the STEAMRole app. Steamers are guided to checklists which detail the skills needed to perform the job of the role model they aspire to become. Each checklist links the steamer directly to hundreds of online courses and Programs available on kadenze.com connecting them to universities and industry partners like Stanford, Pratt, Princeton, Paris College of Art, Autodesk, Google Magenta, NVIDIA and more.

Clarence Wooten, STEAMRole's founder and CEO, says, "We recognize that there is no shortage of information available online to learn skills, but there is a shortage of inspiration. STEAMRole provides context as to why one would want to learn STEAM skills by showcasing the stories of successful STEAM role models. Students and aspiring professionals need to see it, in order to be it. We partnered with Kadenze because of their breadth and quality of STEAM classes and teachers. STEAMRole provides the context. Kadenze provides the content."

STEAMRole also gamifies skills learning by awarding steamers RoleCoin for each skill they successfully acquire. RoleCoin is a blockchain-based digital currency that tracks, measures, and rewards the skill and career development progress of its recipient. Kadenze will begin accepting RoleCoin as payment for eligible courses and will integrate RoleCoin's proof-of-progress protocol to track and report the courses taken by each role model to the blockchain establishing an immutable record of progress.

"The economy of tomorrow will require workers to have both a strong technical background and the ability to creatively problem solve," says Jordan Hochenbaum, Kadenze co-founder and COO. "STEAM education provides a foundation by marrying soft skills and creative reasoning with technical and hard skills, preparing individuals to tackle these types of challenges. We've spent the last few years building the very best platform and partnerships to deliver STEAM education at scale, and with this new partnership, Kadenze and STEAMRole are making historic progress toward preparing the workforce of the future."

Now any foundation, company, impact investor, or organization can give the gift of a role model and watch what happens as a result. The long-term skill development and career progress of any RoleCoin recipient is tracked through the blockchain and shared with prior owners/benefactors of said RoleCoin. This data is made visible through RoleCoin's proof-of-progress dashboard.

About STEAMRole

STEAMRole is a mission-driven company and mobile app that helps the workforce of the future discover whom they can become and how to get there by empowering busy STEAM professionals to become role models cracking the code on delivering mentorship at scale. RoleCoin is a blockchain-based digital currency that brings transparency to the $100+ billion in annual STEM/STEAM education spending by providing proof-of-progress as it happens on STEAMRole and the ecosystem of online education providers which accept RoleCoin as payment.

About Kadenze

Kadenze brings together top colleges, universities, and industry partners from across the globe to provide the world's leading STEAM focused online courses. Kadenze is preparing the next generation of innovators by marrying soft skills and creative thinking with technical and hard skills, backed my machine learning/A.I. assessment. Kadenze's social learning platform allows learners to make lasting relationships through the sharing and discovery of inspiring work, and prepare for their careers by earning certifications and college credit, and creating digital portfolios.

Contact:

Email contact@steamrole.org or contact@kadenze.com for inquiries

Website: steamrole.org | rolecoin.io | kadenze.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steamrole-and-kadenze-team-up-to-inspire-and-educate-the-workforce-of-the-future-300626793.html

SOURCE STEAMRole

Related Links

http://steamrole.org

