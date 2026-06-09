Steamworx Named "Best of the Valley 2026" by Phoenix Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamworx, a premier provider of professional steam cleaning and surface restoration services across the Phoenix Metro area, is proud to announce it has been named "Best of the Valley 2026" by Phoenix Magazine. The prestigious award is particularly meaningful as it is a "people's choice" accolade, determined by the magazine's dedicated readership.

Every year, Phoenix Magazine invites locals to spotlight their favorite businesses, services, and attractions across the region. This year's competition was fiercely contested, with nearly 50,000 readers submitting more than 285,000 votes to select the 2026 Best of the Valley winners. Emerging as a top choice among such a massive voter turnout cements Steamworx's reputation for exceptional service, reliability, and unparalleled cleaning results.

"We are incredibly honored to be given this award, especially knowing it was voted on by the people of Phoenix," said Kristen Stephens of Steamworx. "Our community's support means everything to us. We have always believed that honest pricing, transparent service, and true deep cleaning without the upsells is what our neighbors deserve. To have that commitment recognized by nearly 50,000 voters across the Valley is both humbling and validating."

Steamworx has built a stellar reputation in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding communities by adhering to its "Deep Cleaning Where it Counts™" philosophy. Providing everything from carpet, tile, and grout cleaning to natural stone restoration and outdoor surface care, the company stands out in the industry for its straightforward, square-footage-based pricing and strict "no hidden fees" policy. By utilizing professional truck-mounted equipment and eco-safe solutions, Steamworx ensures that homes and businesses receive a professional-grade clean that extends the life of their investments.

This latest recognition from Phoenix Magazine joins a growing list of accolades for the company, reaffirming its position as a trusted, proven, and highly-rated local business dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction.

For more information about Steamworx and to view their complete list of award-winning services, please visit steamworxco.com.

About Steamworx: Steamworx provides premium, transparent, and professional surface cleaning services across the Phoenix Metro Area. Specializing in carpet, tile, grout, upholstery, hardwood, and outdoor surface cleaning, Steamworx delivers true deep-cleaning results without shortcuts or upsells. With a commitment to eco-safe solutions and expert technicians, Steamworx restores residential and commercial spaces to look and feel like new.

Media Contact: Kristen Stephens, Email: [email protected], Phone: (480) 688-9310, Website: steamworxco.com

SOURCE Steamworx