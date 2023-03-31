Stearns Financial Group Hires Kurt Geldner to Lead Business Owner Services

Performance and Development Veteran Will Drive Expansion of Firm's Business Owners Services Practice for the Entrepreneurial Community

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stearns Financial Group (SFG), an investment management firm based in North Carolina, announced today the hiring of business performance and development veteran, Kurt Geldner, as Director of the Stearns Financial Business Owner Services (BOSS) practice. Geldner joins Stearns with over 20 years of experience in the start-up, early-stage, and small business markets. In his new role, Geldner is responsible for expanding opportunities and further enhancing assessment, planning and growth services for business owner clients.

"I am an entrepreneur at heart with a passion for driving business growth and fostering enriched client experiences," explains Geldner. "What drew me to SFG, is our shared commitment to higher standards of excellence."

For decades, SFG has been helping owners grow their business, solve critical issues, assess exit or transition options, and prepare for a successful retirement. Personalized services for business owners help ensure all components of their financial lives work together for a high level of success.

ABOUT STEARNS FINANCIAL GROUP

Stearns Financial Group is a fee-only investment management firm with offices in Greensboro, N.C. and Chapel Hill, N.C. serving clients throughout the United States. The business owners services team utilizes scenario planning which entails reviewing plausible scenarios for the business owner and the business, then overlaying proprietary economic scenarios. The process helps chart a course for an owner's preferred future. The firm has received wide acclaim within the business ecosystem, including the Triad Business Journal Fast 50 (2016) and the INC. 5000 (2016, 2017). Leaders have also earned awards including Greensboro Chamber Small Business Advocate (2009), Business Leader Entrepreneur of the Year (2008) and Triad Business Journal Most Admired CEOs (2016). Learn more at StearnFinancial.com.

