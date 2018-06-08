Steaven Jones Development Company Tops Off INclave, Its Newest Live-Work-Play Community

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steaven Jones Development Company, Inc. ("SJDC"), a leader mixed-use property development and management, and its joint venture partner, Creative Office Properties, today announced the topping off of their newest mixed-use experiential Live Work Play community, INclave. The ground breaking was June 21, 2017, the building topped off on June 5, 2018 and occupancy is slated for April, 2019.

SJDC, Inc. Topping off INclave located at 4065 Glencoe Avenue in Marina del Rey, CA, INclave is a dynamic live-work-play campus. It comprises 65,000 square feet of state-of-the art creative office space in three buildings, 49 luxury residential units for lease and a 2,160 square foot café. Constructed by WEST Builders, Inc. SJDC's broker, Barrett Meister, is representing the creative office space and Christine Deschaine, Kennedy Wilson, the fast casual food concepts for the café... INclave is in the heart of the Marina Arts District-- within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, grocery stores and health and beauty facilities. A key submarket of Silicon Beach, the Marina Arts District is centrally located between Santa Monica, Playa Vista and Culver City. It is within biking distance to the Marina and the Pacific Ocean and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is only a seven-minute drive away.

"Marina Del Rey is a tremendously strong mix-use market with a lot of development ongoing. West Builders is doing a great job delivering the project on time and on budget," said Steaven K. Jones, Founder and Chairman, SJDC.

"We are developing a unique live-work-play community, where creative, visionary, entrepreneurial people and companies can live healthy, productive and successful lives," added SJDC CEO and Creative Office Properties President, Lawry Meister.

Designed by VTBS, INclave was envisioned to take the hassles out of daily life. The attractive management office at the front of the property will have a full-time Concierge who can arrange for dry cleaning, dog walking, catering or other services. Adjacent is the 2,160 sq. ft. café space, where tenants can grab a quick cup of coffee, breakfast, lunch or a light dinner. The café has 22' high ceilings and polished concrete floors and includes an attractive patio seating area.

INclave has a total of 283 parking spaces, 277 of which are in an automated parking structure designed by AUTOParkit™. The largest subterranean automated parking structure in the Western US, it features three load bays. Cars of tenants or their guests can be retrieved in under three minutes. The system eliminates wasted time looking for a parking space. There are 10 EV charging stations, and every space is ADA-accessible.

The INclave live-work-play community will have common-area amenities that include The Hub featuring a large pool, spa, outdoor pavilion with lounge area and restroom with showers. There is a large bleacher area for outdoor meetings or movie night. A dog play area with a grooming station and a BBQ area with large tables for seating. The Mezzanine features a well-equipped gym and separate yoga/pilates studio, and a business center with work space and meeting rooms, including a large community room with a pool table and kitchen area. There is WiFi throughout the campus.

INclave's 65,000 sq. ft. of creative office space is divided into suites ranging from 5,000 to 8,500 sq. ft. and fully built-out, ready for tenant's wiring, furniture and easy move-in (suites can be combined for larger tenants). It features 22' high ceilings, abundant natural light, polished concrete floors, skylights, operable windows, open attractive kitchen areas adjacent to private patio areas and private restrooms. Tenants can contract for up to 3 gigabytes of internet speed through the building's communications provider.

INclave's luxury residences consist of studio, one and two-bedroom units, ranging from 594 to 1,901 square feet. Residences have attractive finishes, including quartz countertops, designer lighting, stainless steel high-end kitchen appliances, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in closets, washer/dryers in unit, operable windows and abundant natural light. Almost half of the units also have gas fireplaces, and every unit has a private balcony.

About Steaven Jones Development Company

Steaven Jones Development Company, Inc. is a family-owned commercial real estate development and property management company. Founded by Steaven Jones in 1965, SJDC manages 18 creative office and mixed use projects in greater Los Angeles County. It is known for its hands-on management style, strong tenant relations and quality projects. www.SJDCInc.com.

