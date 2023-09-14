Steel Casting Market to increase by USD 6.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc., Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel casting market size is expected to grow by USD 6.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing construction activities are notably driving the steel casting market. However, factors such as Environmental concerns related to the casting industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Automotive and transportation, Construction and infrastructure, Mining, Power, and Others), Product (Sand casting, Investment casting, Die casting, and Centrifugal casting), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the steel casting market including ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc., Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Ferralloy Inc., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd., Fundiciones Del Estanda SA, Goodwin PLC, Harrison Steel Castings Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Maynard Steel Casting Co., Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Nucor Corp., Peekay Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd., SIGMA Engineered Solutions, Stainless Foundry and Engineering Inc., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steel Casting Market 2023-2027

Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

SIGMA Engineered Solutions - The company offers steel casting products such as ferrous and nonferrous casting through its subsidiary Avalon Castings. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The automotive and transportation segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing aircraft components and turbine engine parts is expected to increase. Hence, the steel casting market is expected to experience significant growth in the automotive and transportation segment during the forecast period.

segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing aircraft components and turbine engine parts is expected to increase. Hence, the steel casting market is expected to experience significant growth in the automotive and transportation segment during the forecast period. Other segments include Product (sand casting, investment casting, die casting, and centrifugal casting)

Geography

APAC will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist steel casting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the steel casting market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of steel casting market companies

Related Reports:

The Global Electrical Steel Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 18,273.08 million. This electrical steel market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type, End-user, and Geography. APAC is estimated to contribute 74% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The TMT steel bar market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 84.39 billion. This TMT steel bar market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential, commercial, and infrastructure), grade Type (Fe 415, Fe 500 and 500d, Fe 550 and 550d, Fe 600, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio