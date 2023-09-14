Steel Casting Market to increase by USD 6.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc., Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel casting market size is expected to grow by USD 6.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing construction activities are notably driving the steel casting market. However, factors such as Environmental concerns related to the casting industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Automotive and transportation, Construction and infrastructure, Mining, Power, and Others), Product (Sand casting, Investment casting, Die casting, and Centrifugal casting), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the steel casting market including  ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc., Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Ferralloy Inc., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd., Fundiciones Del Estanda SA, Goodwin PLC, Harrison Steel Castings Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Maynard Steel Casting Co., Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Nucor Corp., Peekay Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd., SIGMA Engineered Solutions, Stainless Foundry and Engineering Inc., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steel Casting Market 2023-2027
Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

SIGMA Engineered Solutions - The company offers steel casting products such as ferrous and nonferrous casting through its subsidiary Avalon Castings. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The automotive and transportation segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing aircraft components and turbine engine parts is expected to increase. Hence, the steel casting market is expected to experience significant growth in the automotive and transportation segment during the forecast period.
  • Other segments include Product (sand casting, investment casting, die casting, and centrifugal casting)

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Steel Casting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist steel casting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the steel casting market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of steel casting market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

