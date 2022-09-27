Steel Casting Market to Record a CAGR of 4.19%, ArcelorMittal SA and Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel casting market size is expected to grow by 3274.74 thousand MTPA between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report estimates. The growing construction activities are driving the steel casting market growth. However, factors such as environmental concerns related to the casting industry may challenge the market growth.

Steel Casting Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report has provided a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the steel casting market include ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Ferralloy Inc., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd, Fundiciones Del Estanda SA, Goodwin Steel Castings Ltd., Harrison Steel Castings Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Japan Steel Works M and E Co Ltd, Maynard Steel Casting Co., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nucor Corp., Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., SIGMA Engineered Solutions, Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd, and Stainless Foundry and Engineering Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ArcelorMittal SA - The company offers steel casting products such as slag pots and ladles, crusher components, and mill frames.

The company offers steel casting products such as slag pots and ladles, crusher components, and mill frames. Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc - The company offers steel casting products that are used in applications such as mining, crushing, grinding, and shredding.

The company offers steel casting products that are used in applications such as mining, crushing, grinding, and shredding. Doosan Corp. - The company offers steel casting such as thick steel plates and mill housing.

The company offers steel casting such as thick steel plates and mill housing. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers steel casting products such as Hitachi vacuum die casting v, HERCUNITE series, and cast iron.

The company offers steel casting products such as Hitachi vacuum die casting v, HERCUNITE series, and cast iron. Hyundai Steel Co. - The company offers steel casting products such as rolling roll, steel plate roll, and rod-type steel roll.

The report also covers the following areas:

Steel Casting Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Automotive And Transportation



Construction And Infrastructure



Mining



Power



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Steel Casting Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment

The automotive and transportation segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing aircraft components and turbine engine parts is expected to increase. Hence, the steel casting market is expected to experience significant growth in the automotive and transportation segment during the forecast period.

Steel Casting Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the steel casting market grow in the next five years

Approximation of the steel casting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the steel casting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of steel casting market vendors

Steel Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% Market growth 2022-2026 3274.74 th MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Columbia Steel Casting Co Inc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Ferralloy Inc., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd, Fundiciones Del Estanda SA, Goodwin Steel Castings Ltd., Harrison Steel Castings Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Japan Steel Works M and E Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Maynard Steel Casting Co., Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Nucor Corp., Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd, SIGMA Engineered Solutions, and Stainless Foundry and Engineering Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

