Steel City Con Celebrates Return to Events with William Shatner, M*A*S*H Cast, Among Others June 11-13

MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel City Con, Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention, returns to the Monroeville Convention Center, June 11-13. Operating for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steel City Con has 28 celebrities, 2 featured artists and over 600 specialty vendors bringing a diverse array of activities for the entire family.

90-year-old pop culture icon and Star Trek legend William Shatner headlines the event, his first event post-Covid, as well as a variety of others. The full lineup includes:

M*A*S*H co-stars Loretta Swit , Jamie Farr , and Jeff Maxwell

, , and Monkees singer Micky Dolenz

Scream co-stars Matt Lillard and Skeet Ulrich, also known for their respective work on Scooby Doo and Riverdale

and Skeet Ulrich, also known for their respective work on Scooby Doo and Riverdale E.T. cast reunion of C. Thomas Howell , Henry Thomas , Dee Wallace , Robert MacNaughton and Matt DeMerritt

, , , and Revenge of the Nerds cast: Brian Tochi , Curtis Armstrong , Don Gibb , Tim Busfield , and Andrew Cassese

, , , , and Legendary comedian Jon Lovitz

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert

The Walking Dead stars Chandler Riggs and Alanna Masterson

and Star Wars "Yoda" and "Jabba the Hutt" puppeteer Dave Barclay

Wresting stars Britt Baker and Rikishi

and Rikishi Larry Thomas "Soup Nazi", RJ Mitte and Felissa Rose

Artists Megan Withey and Greg Peters

Steel City Con, produced by DS Promotions LLC, will be June 11 (10 AM – 8 PM), June 12 (10 AM-8 PM) and June 13 (10 AM – 5 PM), 2021 at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and features actors, vendors of comics, toys and collectibles, artists, panels, costume and trivia contests and more. VIP and 3-day pass holders can access the event starting at 9:30 AM each day.

Parking is free and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. With some of the lowest prices in the country, tickets start at $23 and can be purchased via Showclix on the Steel City Con website and at the door the day of the event. Masks will be required for all unvaccinated individuals, including children. For more information visit the website www.steelcitycon.com

Follow on Steel City Con on Facebook, Instagram Twitter for more details on upcoming events limited-edition VIP packages, photo opportunities and more.

