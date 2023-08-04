Steel City Con to Host Summer Comic Con Featuring Marisa Tomei, Katey Sagal, Tom Ellis and others August 11-13

Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention celebrates 33rd anniversary at Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel City Con, Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention, returns once again at the Monroeville Convention Center, August 11-13. Steel City Con has 34 celebrities, 4 featured artists and over 600 vendors in-store bringing a diverse array of activities for the entire family.

Pop culture icons Katey Sagal, Marisa Tomei, and Tom Ellis headline the event as well as a variety of others. The full lineup includes:

  • "Lucifer" star Tom Ellis
  • "Smallville" stars Tom Welling, John Glover, Laura Vandervoort
  • "Lord of the Rings" star Andy Serkis
  • "Harry Potter" stars Warwick Davis & Freddie Stroma
  • "Star Trek" legend William Shatner
  • "The Walking Dead" stars Michael James Shaw and Cassady McClincy
  • Wresting superstar Shawn Michaels and Boxer Mike Tyson
  • "Star Wars" great Billy Dee Williams
  • "Goonies" star Martha Plimpton
  • "Stranger Things" stars Caleb McLaughlin and Cara Buono
  • "Melrose Place" cast Grant Show, Josie Bissett, and Daphne Zuniga
  • Musicians Scott Ian, Method Man and Chris Kirkpatrick
  • Aladdin (1992) stars Linda Larkin & Jonathan Freeman
  • Voice star John DiMaggio
  • A variety of other stars, including Gina Gershon, Zachary Gordon, David Faustino, Patricia Velasquez, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Lee & Danica McKellar

Tomei, Gershon, Gordon, Method Man all are attending conventions for the first time.

Steel City Con, produced by DS Promotions LLC, will be August 11 (10 AM8 PM), August 12 (10 AM8 PM) and August 13 (10 AM5 PM), 2022 at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (outside of Pittsburgh) and features actors, vendors of comics, toys and collectibles, artists, panels, costume and trivia contests and more. VIP and 3-day pass holders can access the event starting at 9:30 AM each day.

Steel City Con has free parking and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. With some of the lowest prices in the country, tickets start at $32 and can be purchased via Showclix on the Steel City Con website and at the door the day of the event. Steel City Con also has future show dates lined up for December 8-10, 2023. For more information visit the website www.steelcitycon.com

