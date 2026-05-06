Steel Demand Is Rising Across Sectors with Market Size Exceeding USD 1.7 Trillion, Market Decipher

India's Steel Sector: The World's Fastest-Growing Powerhouse

PUNE, India, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India Steel Market cemented its position as the world's second-largest crude steel producer in FY25 with output of 164 MT — and critically, it was the only top-10 nation to deliver double-digit volume growth that year, as production stagnated or declined across China, Japan, and the EU. Domestic consumption is projected to surge from 144 MT in 2024 to 257 MT by 2033 at a 6.2% CAGR, fueled by a USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline, a housing-led PMAY Urban 2.0 rollout, and the PLI 1.2 Specialty Steel scheme attracting USD 1.98 billion in fresh commitments. Production capacity is on track to hit 300 MT by FY30, with JSW, Tata, and AM/NS India collectively announcing over USD 20 billion in greenfield investments. Building and construction commands a 51% share of finished steel demand and is growing the fastest at a 9.84% CAGR — making this sector the definitive engine of India's industrial decade.

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India Steel Market — The World is Watching

India's overall steel market, valued at USD 102.67 billion in 2024, is forecast to reach USD 166.96 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.28%. In 2025 alone, the market stood at 162 MT, poised to reach 274 MT by 2031 at a 9.12% CAGR. North India holds the highest regional share, anchored by Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, and Ludhiana industrial clusters, while Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are emerging as integrated mill cost leaders. The PLI Specialty Steel scheme and JSW-POSCO's 6 MTPA joint venture under discussion signal unprecedented capacity acceleration ahead.

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India Electrical (Silicon) Steel — EV & Grid Revolution

The India electrical steel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% through 2033, energised by the rapid build-out of power transmission infrastructure and booming EV adoption. In August 2025, JSW Steel and JFE Steel announced a Rs. 5,845 crore joint investment to expand cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel capacity to 350,000 TPA by FY28 — a direct response to transformer and motor demand driven by India's renewable energy mission and the EV transition. Non-grain-oriented grades are seeing accelerating demand across motor and generator applications.

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India Cold-Rolled Coil (CRC) Steel — Precision Drives Premiums

The India HRC and CRC market is forecast to deliver a CAGR of 8.2% in revenue and 8.4% in volume through 2033. Domestic steel demand hit 132.74 MT in FY23 and is projected to reach 163.85 MT by FY25. CRC, widely used in automotive stamping, white goods, and packaging, commands a price premium; as of late 2025, CRC traded at Rs. 53,300–57,800/tonne versus HRC at Rs. 47,000–49,500/tonne. JSW's CRCA cold-rolling facilities and TATA Steelium serve as benchmarks for precision-grade supply, with automotive demand from AHSS applications an increasingly critical growth vector.

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India Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel — Volume Backbone of Industry

Hot-rolled coil remains the dominant flat steel product in India by volume. HRC demand is accelerating in solar mounting structures and wind tower fabrication as India races toward its 500 GW renewable energy target. Bars and rods, pipes, and CR coils/sheets topped India's FY26 export mix, reflecting the country's growing competitiveness in value-added flat steel. While HRC prices softened in late 2025 due to festive-season demand lulls, structural demand from Bharatmala Phase II and Smart Cities projects underpins medium-term pricing discipline. The BF-BOF route held 46% of 2025 output and is forecast at a 8.77% CAGR through 2031.

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India Steel Rods & Bars — Construction's Non-Negotiable Input

India's steel rods and bars market is growing at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033, underpinned by its role as the essential construction input for India's infrastructure boom. Long steel products including rebars, wire rods, and bright bars are embedded in every major project — from the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor to 200,000 km of National Highways by 2025. Manufacturers are rapidly adopting technology upgrades to meet tightening seismic-code standards, which are driving demand for micro-alloyed and HYSD bars. The country's push toward 160 kg per-capita steel consumption by FY31 (from 100 kg today) requires sustained long-product supply growth.

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Aircraft Steel Brakes Market — Safety at Scale, Globally

The global aircraft steel brake system market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%, driven by expanding airline fleets, aging aircraft replacement cycles, and rising MRO demand. While carbon brakes command 64.9% of new installations by weight-saving preference, steel brakes retain a critical niche in cost-sensitive commercial and military operators. North America leads with a 30.6% share, but Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 6.72% CAGR — directly tied to India and Southeast Asia's aviation fleet expansion. Honeywell, Safran, and Meggitt remain the dominant OEM suppliers.

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Corrugated Metals Market — Building the Future, Panel by Panel

The global corrugated steel sheets market, valued at USD 29.53 billion in 2024, is set to reach USD 40.66 billion by 2035 at a 2.95% CAGR, while corrugated galvanised steel is expanding faster at a 6.3% CAGR toward USD 2.89 billion by 2030. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fuelled by rapid urbanisation and government infrastructure spending. Sustainability is a decisive tailwind — demand for recycled-content corrugated steel is estimated to rise 7% in 2025 as green building codes tighten globally. Roofing and wall cladding remain the dominant applications, while the industrial and agricultural storage segments are accelerating.

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Soft Steel Market — The Unsung Hero of Manufacturing

Soft steel (low-carbon, mild steel) underpins mass manufacturing across automotive, appliances, packaging, and construction — forming the vast majority of India's 144 MT flat and long steel consumption base. India's flat steel segment alone was valued at USD 95 billion in 2024, with long steel projected to reach USD 106 billion by 2035. The market is being reshaped by the growing adoption of Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) as a higher-performance substitute, yet soft steel retains structural dominance in cost-sensitive applications. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy is expected to increase scrap-based EAF output, lowering input costs and sustaining the segment's competitive position through 2030.

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India Stainless Steel Wire Market — Industrial Versatility, Rising Demand

The India steel wire market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2031, with the stainless steel wire sub-segment outperforming at a 9.8% CAGR globally through 2032. India's stainless wire market is projected to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2026, driven by construction, automotive, energy, and food-processing sector demand. The 2024 Ministry of Roads circular mandating stainless rebar within 30 km of coastlines under IS 16651:2017 — enforcing a 75-year design life — is a structural demand driver worth an estimated USD 600 million in captive volume over five years from metro rail projects alone. Bansal Wire Industries' launch of brass-coated hose reinforcement wire in late 2024 signals product-line premiumisation.

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India Stainless Steel Flat Products — Flat-Out Growth

India's stainless steel industry is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2025 to USD 33.8 billion by 2035 at a 6.2% CAGR, with flat products commanding a 55.6% market share. Cold-rolled stainless held a 54.1% global share in 2025, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR — the precision tolerances and mirror finish of CR stainless remain essential for automotive panels, kitchen equipment, and elevator facings. The 300 series (austenitic) dominates with a 56.2% share, but duplex grades are the fastest growers at 5.3% CAGR on the back of coastal infrastructure mandates, offshore drilling, and India's green-hydrogen electrolyzer pipeline. Jindal Stainless remains the largest domestic producer, with imports from Indonesia and Vietnam still filling gaps despite a 5% basic customs duty.

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