Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

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Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Jul 09, 2026, 11:30 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, today announced it intends to release second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, July 20, 2026. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Barry Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer. 

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to ensure a connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 54219. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 28, 2026. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download. 

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

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