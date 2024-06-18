Steel Dynamics Congratulates Mark D. Millett for Receiving the 2024 Willy Korf / Ken Iverson Steel Vision Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) congratulates Mark D. Millett for receiving the 2024 Willy Korf / Ken Iverson Steel Vision Award. The Willy Korf / Ken Iverson Steel Vision Award honors leaders who have made significant contributions to the steel industry while promoting goodwill and integrity.

"Mark has driven meaningful innovation and growth in the steel industry throughout his career, and has led transformational strategic growth at Steel Dynamics," said Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Mark has driven innovation in steelmaking and ironmaking technologies, while creating an entrepreneurial, passionate team that drives toward excellence in all that they do. We are grateful to Mark for his years of industry leadership and more specifically for his dedication to the Steel Dynamics team. We are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions."

Mr. Millett co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993 and has been instrumental in building Steel Dynamics from its inception to its status as a leading industrial metals solutions company with over 12,000 team members. Mr. Millett has been the Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics since January 2012 and was named Chairman of the Board in May 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.