Steel Dynamics Honored with 2024 Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Award from Norfolk Southern

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced today that Norfolk Southern recognized Steel Dynamics with a Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Award. The awards honor Norfolk Southern partner companies who are leaders in the categories of energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Steel Dynamics was recognized as an energy efficiency leader.

"We are proud to be honored for our energy efficiency leadership," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our culture encourages our teams to create innovative solutions to increase efficiencies, reduce raw material usage, reuse secondary materials, and promote material conservation and recycling. Our recognition as a Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner is due to our team's extraordinary drive, innovation and commitment to excellence."

Steel Dynamics was one of 14 customers and suppliers honored at the award ceremony. A cross-departmental team from Norfolk Southern reviewed applications for their measurable progress during 2023. Winners were selected based on their program's novelty, relevance, and impact. The award recipients collectively demonstrated outstanding achievements toward energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

