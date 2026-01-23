Steel Dynamics Named One of World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2026. Steel Dynamics received high marks within the metals industry.

"We are honored to once again be included among the world's most admired companies," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Earning a place on this list for the ninth consecutive year reflects the unwavering commitment, passion, and excellence of our teams. Their innovation and dedication to one another, to our customers, and to our communities continue to drive Steel Dynamics' industry‑leading performance. I thank each of them, and remind them, that their health and safety is our number one value and primary focus."

The World's Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies. Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies are determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and, or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also investing in aluminum operations, further diversifying its product offerings to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.