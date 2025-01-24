Steel Dynamics Recognized by Corporate Knights as One of the Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced that Corporate Knights has recognized the company as one of the 2025 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, ranking 29th overall and recognized as the leader within the steelmaking industry globally.

"We are honored by this acknowledgement," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition as one of world's most sustainable corporations is due to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. It is their drive and dedication to keep each other safe, to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions for our customers, and to be a leader in sustainability that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance."

Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 methodology was based on a rigorous assessment of publicly-traded companies with over $1 billion in revenue, including over 8,300 companies. The companies are assessed across 25 key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and diversity. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list and details on the selection methodology are available at: corporateknights.com.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

