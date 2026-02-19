Steel Dynamics Recognized by Corporate Knights as One of the Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced that Corporate Knights has recognized the company as one of the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and the leader within the steelmaking industry globally.

"We are honored by this recognition," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Being named one of the world's most sustainable corporations for the second consecutive year reflects the exceptional commitment and passion of our teams. Their unwavering focus on safety, innovation across our products and supply chain, and leadership in sustainability continues to drive Steel Dynamics to the highest levels of operational and financial performance."

Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 methodology was based on a rigorous assessment of publicly traded companies with over $1 billion in revenue, subject to exclusionary screens. The companies were assessed across three equally weighted sustainable economy key performance indicators, including sustainable investments, sustainable revenues, and sustainable revenue momentum. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list and details on the selection methodology are available at: corporateknights.com.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also investing in aluminum operations, further diversifying its product offerings to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.