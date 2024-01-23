Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Annual 2023 Performance Highlights:

Record steel shipments of 12.8 million tons

Net sales of $18.8 billion , operating income of $3.2 billion , and net income of $2.5 billion

, operating income of , and net income of Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion and strong cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion

and strong cash flow from operations of Strong liquidity of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2023

as of Share repurchases of $1.5 billion of the company's common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares

of the company's common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares Strong after-tax return-on-invested-capital of 32 percent for the three-year period ended December 31, 2023

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $4.2 billion and net income of $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2023 net income was $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, and prior year fourth quarter net income was $635 million, or $3.61 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well and delivered a solid operational and financial performance across our operating platforms during 2023, resulting in our second highest annual net sales of $18.8 billion, as well as, annual operating income of $3.2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The strength of our cash generation was once again demonstrated with annual cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion. We maintained strong liquidity of $3.5 billion, while at the same time meaningfully growing our business through significant organic growth investments, coupled with strong shareholder distributions through a positive dividend growth profile and meaningful share repurchases. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term growth and ongoing value creation strategy.

"Underlying domestic steel demand was firm throughout 2023 supported by the construction, automotive, industrial, and energy sectors," continued Millett. "Customer steel inventories also remained below historical averages, in combination resulting in generally steady order patterns. Our steel operations achieved record 2023 annual shipments of 12.8 million tons and historically strong operating income of $1.9 billion. Our steel fabrication business achieved its second highest annual earnings with operating income of $1.6 billion. Despite a challenging pricing environment throughout much of the year, our metals recycling teams meaningfully increased volume and achieved operating income of $108 million. The strength of our diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model was certainly evidenced in 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Comments

Fourth quarter 2023 operating income for the company's steel operations was $365 million, representing a 24 percent sequential decline, based on seasonally lower long product steel shipments and flat rolled steel metal spread compression, as average realized flat rolled steel selling values declined more than scrap costs. The fourth quarter 2023 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $101 per ton sequentially to $1,090 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $12 per ton sequentially to $393 per ton.

Fourth quarter 2023 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $6 million, due to seasonally lower shipments and lower nonferrous scrap realized selling values.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $250 million in the fourth quarter 2023, but below sequential third quarter results, based on lower shipments and metal spread compression, as realized selling values declined more than steel substrate costs. Monthly order activity improved in the fourth quarter 2023, resulting in a well-priced order backlog that extends through the first half of 2024. The company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs which will drive industrial construction activity, provide an environment for strong steel joist and deck demand, as well as flat rolled and long product steel demand.

Annual 2023 Comparison

Annual 2023 net income was $2.5 billion, or $14.64 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.8 billion, as compared to net income of $3.9 billion, or $20.92 per diluted share, with net sales of $22.3 billion for the same period in 2022.

Annual 2023, net sales decreased 16 percent to $18.8 billion and operating income declined 38 percent to $3.2 billion, when compared to the same period of 2022. Lower earnings were driven by metal spread contraction within the company's steel and steel fabrication operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower primary raw material costs. Annual 2023 operating income from the company's steel operations declined $1.2 billion and steel fabrication operations declined $831 million, when compared to prior year's earnings. The average 2023 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $247 per ton to $1,152 per ton compared to the same period of 2022, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $61 per ton to $414 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated circular business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion during 2023. The company also invested $1.7 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $271 million, and repurchased $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of over $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Outlook

"We believe the market dynamics are in place to support increased demand across our operating platforms in 2024," said Millett. "Steel pricing has firmed, and customer order entry activity continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady and customer inventories remain at historically low levels. In addition, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products will also support future domestic steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"Steel Dynamics continues to be in a position of strength as we enter 2024. We are ramping up operations at our new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat rolled steel mill located in Texas, and just recently completed construction of four additional value-added flat rolled steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability. These lines will increase our value-added flat rolled steel annual capacity by 1.1 million tons. We plan to commission these lines during the first quarter of 2024.

"This demand environment, in combination with our ongoing expansion initiatives, provide firm drivers for our continued growth. The team continues to make great progress on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and related investments. We still plan to begin commissioning of the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We remain incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing businesses and operational expertise," said Millett. "We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation.

"Our planned biocarbon production facility is also progressing well, and the team plans to begin operating the plant before the end of 2024," said Millett. "This project is a key to our further decarbonization strategy for our already low-carbon emissions steel offerings. In combination, with our renewable product purchase agreement with NextEra, these two initiatives will help us achieve our stated Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction goals.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Financial Metrics

The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:

After-tax

ROIC = Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as COVID-19 or its variants; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months



December 31,

December 31,

Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

Sept. 30, 2023































Net sales

$ 4,233,423

$ 4,826,287

$ 18,795,316

$ 22,260,774

$ 4,587,057 Costs of goods sold



3,502,539



3,838,740



14,749,433



16,142,943



3,635,038 Gross profit



730,884



987,547



4,045,883



6,117,831



952,019































Selling, general and administrative expenses



157,207



142,602



588,621



545,621



145,896 Profit sharing



47,055



79,218



272,033



452,551



64,413 Amortization of intangible assets



8,086



6,679



34,048



27,837



8,160 Operating income



518,536



759,048



3,151,181



5,091,822



733,550































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



14,795



23,855



76,484



91,538



18,415 Other (income) expense, net



(38,498)



(23,257)



(144,246)



(20,785)



(39,464) Income before income taxes



542,239



758,450



3,218,943



5,021,069



754,599































Income tax expense



115,199



119,439



751,611



1,141,577



174,817 Net income



427,040



639,011



2,467,332



3,879,492



579,782 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,770)



(4,147)



(16,450)



(16,818)



(2,587) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 424,270

$ 634,864

$ 2,450,882

$ 3,862,674

$ 577,195































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 2.63

$ 3.63

$ 14.72

$ 21.06

$ 3.49































Weighted average common shares outstanding



161,434



174,706



166,552



183,393



165,170































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 2.61

$ 3.61

$ 14.64

$ 20.92

$ 3.47































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



162,276



175,892



167,431



184,622



166,105































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.425

$ 0.34

$ 1.70

$ 1.36

$ 0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)















December 31,



December 31, Assets 2023



2022

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,400,887



$ 1,628,417 Short-term investments

721,210





628,215 Accounts receivable, net

1,608,307





2,056,051 Inventories

2,894,632





3,129,964 Other current assets

162,790





195,371 Total current assets

6,787,826





7,638,018













Property, plant and equipment, net

6,734,218





5,373,665













Intangible assets, net

257,759





267,507













Goodwill

477,471





502,067













Other assets

651,146





378,727 Total assets $ 14,908,420



$ 14,159,984 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,088,330



$ 1,017,238 Income taxes payable

5,524





6,520 Accrued expenses

778,455





951,204 Current maturities of long-term debt

459,987





57,334 Total current liabilities

2,332,296





2,032,296













Long-term debt

2,611,069





3,013,241













Deferred income taxes

944,768





889,103













Other liabilities

180,760





129,539 Total liabilities

6,068,893





6,064,179













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212





181,503













Equity











Common stock

651





650 Treasury stock, at cost

(5,897,606)





(4,459,513) Additional paid-in capital

1,217,610





1,212,566 Retained earnings

13,545,590





11,375,765 Accumulated other comprehensive income

421





889 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

8,866,666





8,130,357 Noncontrolling interests

(198,351)





(216,055) Total equity

8,668,315





7,914,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,908,420



$ 14,159,984

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022























Operating activities:





















Net income $ 427,040

$ 639,011

$ 2,467,332

$ 3,879,492























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

111,722



102,241



437,804



384,202 Equity-based compensation

21,944



19,559



61,744



59,240 Deferred income taxes

(16,348)



33,200



55,665



37,186 Other adjustments

912



97



(19,716)



(1,795) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

273,743



306,990



446,765



(110,560) Inventories

43,952



258,871



232,282



413,262 Other assets

(13,273)



2,390



(23,777)



(6,884) Accounts payable

24,085



(136,279)



(30,148)



(289,042) Income taxes receivable/payable

(39,900)



(115,199)



56,756



31,623 Accrued expenses

30,763



32,547



(164,779)



63,679 Net cash provided by operating activities

864,640



1,143,428



3,519,928



4,460,403























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(514,945)



(344,201)



(1,657,905)



(908,902) Purchases of short-term investments

(452,777)



(292,886)



(1,145,493)



(927,584) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

233,074



248,156



1,054,742



297,950 Business combinations, net of cash acquired

-



(86,452)



-



(134,090) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-



-



-



(222,480) Other investing activities

(140)



6,497



(221,593)



15,837 Net cash used in investing activities

(734,788)



(468,886)



(1,970,249)



(1,879,269)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

299,059



414,324



1,365,664



1,465,257 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(324,620)



(380,424)



(1,367,553)



(1,507,475) Dividends paid

(69,483)



(60,032)



(271,317)



(237,163) Purchase of treasury stock

(386,682)



(413,015)



(1,452,203)



(1,800,905) Other financing activities

(12,650)



(27,473)



(51,725)



(116,298) Net cash used in financing activities

(494,376)



(466,620)



(1,777,134)



(2,196,584)























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(364,524)



207,922



(227,455)



384,550 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,770,988



1,425,997



1,633,919



1,249,369 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,406,464

$ 1,633,919

$ 1,406,464

$ 1,633,919















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 41,940

$ 41,498

$ 103,165

$ 100,994 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 169,731

$ 196,494

$ 642,667

$ 1,063,844

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)















































Fourth Quarter

Year to Date























2023



2022



2023



2022



1Q 2023



2Q 2023



3Q 2023 External Net Sales









































Steel

$ 2,915,325

$ 2,937,955

$ 12,640,551

$ 14,563,349

$ 3,088,490

$ 3,449,555

$ 3,187,181 Steel Fabrication



520,573



1,089,979



2,798,934



4,245,986



868,768



779,409



630,184 Metals Recycling



488,070



463,314



2,184,657



2,164,740



583,468



592,373



520,746 Other



309,455



335,039



1,171,174



1,286,699



352,480



260,293



248,946 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 4,233,423

$ 4,826,287

$ 18,795,316

$ 22,260,774

$ 4,893,206

$ 5,081,630

$ 4,587,057 Operating Income (Loss)









































Steel

$ 364,829

$ 177,720

$ 1,895,983

$ 3,107,696

$ 346,478

$ 702,340



482,336 Steel Fabrication



249,930



681,904



1,593,425



2,424,819



551,313



462,121



330,061 Metals Recycling



6,429



13,471



108,156



129,164



42,930



40,292



18,505 Aluminum



(10,769)



(1,403)



(23,774)



(2,355)



(2,422)



(3,411)



(7,172)





610,419



871,692



3,573,790



5,659,324



938,299



1,201,342



823,730











































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(8,086)



(6,679)



(34,048)



(27,837)



(6,878)



(10,924)



(8,160) Profit sharing expense



(47,055)



(79,218)



(272,033)



(452,551)



(69,575)



(90,990)



(64,413) Non-segment operations



(36,742)



(26,747)



(116,528)



(87,114)



(26,486)



(35,693)



(17,607) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 518,536

$ 759,048

$ 3,151,181

$ 5,091,822

$ 835,360

$ 1,063,735

$ 733,550 Adjusted EBITDA









































Net income

$ 427,040

$ 639,011

$ 2,467,332

$ 3,879,492

$ 644,333

$ 816,177

$ 579,782 Income taxes



115,199



119,439



751,611



1,141,577



203,456



258,139



174,817 Net interest expense (income)



(16,830)



5,032



(35,404)



62,148



(3,470)



(4,754)



(10,350) Depreciation



102,082



93,960



397,437



349,971



99,210



98,438



97,707 Amortization of intangible assets



8,086



6,679



34,048



27,837



6,878



10,924



8,160 EBITDA



635,577



864,121



3,615,024



5,461,025



950,407



1,178,924



850,116 Non-cash adjustments









































Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives









































and currency remeasurement



461



8,361



(12,109)



713



(8,142)



(18,433)



14,005 Equity-based compensation



22,694



29,425



60,060



69,219



13,877



11,500



11,989 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 658,732

$ 901,907

$ 3,662,975

$ 5,530,957

$ 956,142

$ 1,171,991

$ 876,110











































Other Operating Information









































Steel









































Average external sales price (Per ton)

$ 1,090

$ 1,124

$ 1,152

$ 1,399

$ 1,076

$ 1,251

$ 1,191 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$ 393

$ 414

$ 414

$ 475

$ 413

$ 444

$ 405











































Flat Roll shipments









































Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,841,701



1,762,716



7,459,023



6,772,162



1,929,792



1,903,949



1,783,581 Steel Processing divisions *



423,690



404,309



1,731,911



1,673,967



435,602



420,480



452,139 Long Product shipments









































Structural and Rail Division



407,175



408,109



1,851,349



1,865,405



495,551



478,985



469,638 Engineered Bar Products Division



186,390



206,035



836,179



894,374



231,723



216,163



201,903 Roanoke Bar Division



117,244



126,346



564,776



589,449



157,024



148,313



142,195 Steel of West Virginia



87,537



87,701



378,515



363,832



95,456



97,276



98,246 Total Shipments (Tons)



3,063,737



2,995,216



12,821,753



12,159,189



3,345,148



3,265,166



3,147,702











































External Shipments (Tons)



2,674,396



2,615,057



10,976,707



10,411,490



2,869,321



2,756,922



2,676,068











































Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,755,778



2,681,597



11,376,309



10,720,704



2,939,032



2,898,629



2,782,870 Metals Recycling









































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



262,734



268,471



1,108,211



1,053,852



285,837



279,763



279,877 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,363,165



1,357,706



5,779,114



5,301,774



1,452,821



1,520,164



1,442,964 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



506,128



527,699



2,199,156



1,826,112



567,403



577,979



547,646 Steel Fabrication









































Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 3,501

$ 5,222

$ 4,236

$ 4,976

$ 5,021

$ 4,384

$ 3,916 Shipments (Tons)



150,002



208,956



662,539



855,641



173,021



177,819



161,697











































Effective the fourth quarter 2023, we added a new reporting segment, Aluminum Operations. All periods presented have been recast to reflect these changes. * Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations







