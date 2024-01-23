Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 

Annual 2023 Performance Highlights:

  • Record steel shipments of 12.8 million tons
  • Net sales of $18.8 billion, operating income of $3.2 billion, and net income of $2.5 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion and strong cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion
  • Strong liquidity of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2023
  • Share repurchases of $1.5 billion of the company's common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares
  • Strong after-tax return-on-invested-capital of 32 percent for the three-year period ended December 31, 2023

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $4.2 billion and net income of $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share.  Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2023 net income was $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, and prior year fourth quarter net income was $635 million, or $3.61 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well and delivered a solid operational and financial performance across our operating platforms during 2023, resulting in our second highest annual net sales of $18.8 billion, as well as, annual operating income of $3.2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The strength of our cash generation was once again demonstrated with annual cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion. We maintained strong liquidity of $3.5 billion, while at the same time meaningfully growing our business through significant organic growth investments, coupled with strong shareholder distributions through a positive dividend growth profile and meaningful share repurchases. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term growth and ongoing value creation strategy.   

"Underlying domestic steel demand was firm throughout 2023 supported by the construction, automotive, industrial, and energy sectors," continued Millett. "Customer steel inventories also remained below historical averages, in combination resulting in generally steady order patterns. Our steel operations achieved record 2023 annual shipments of 12.8 million tons and historically strong operating income of $1.9 billion. Our steel fabrication business achieved its second highest annual earnings with operating income of $1.6 billion. Despite a challenging pricing environment throughout much of the year, our metals recycling teams meaningfully increased volume and achieved operating income of $108 million. The strength of our diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model was certainly evidenced in 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Comments

Fourth quarter 2023 operating income for the company's steel operations was $365 million, representing a 24 percent sequential decline, based on seasonally lower long product steel shipments and flat rolled steel metal spread compression, as average realized flat rolled steel selling values declined more than scrap costs. The fourth quarter 2023 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $101 per ton sequentially to $1,090 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $12 per ton sequentially to $393 per ton.

Fourth quarter 2023 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $6 million, due to seasonally lower shipments and lower nonferrous scrap realized selling values.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $250 million in the fourth quarter 2023, but below sequential third quarter results, based on lower shipments and metal spread compression, as realized selling values declined more than steel substrate costs. Monthly order activity improved in the fourth quarter 2023, resulting in a well-priced order backlog that extends through the first half of 2024. The company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs which will drive industrial construction activity, provide an environment for strong steel joist and deck demand, as well as flat rolled and long product steel demand.

Annual 2023 Comparison

Annual 2023 net income was $2.5 billion, or $14.64 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.8 billion, as compared to net income of $3.9 billion, or $20.92 per diluted share, with net sales of $22.3 billion for the same period in 2022.

Annual 2023, net sales decreased 16 percent to $18.8 billion and operating income declined 38 percent to $3.2 billion, when compared to the same period of 2022. Lower earnings were driven by metal spread contraction within the company's steel and steel fabrication operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower primary raw material costs. Annual 2023 operating income from the company's steel operations declined $1.2 billion and steel fabrication operations declined $831 million, when compared to prior year's earnings.  The average 2023 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $247 per ton to $1,152 per ton compared to the same period of 2022, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $61 per ton to $414 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated circular business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $3.5 billion during 2023. The company also invested $1.7 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $271 million, and repurchased $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing 8 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of over $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Outlook   

"We believe the market dynamics are in place to support increased demand across our operating platforms in 2024," said Millett. "Steel pricing has firmed, and customer order entry activity continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady and customer inventories remain at historically low levels. In addition, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products will also support future domestic steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"Steel Dynamics continues to be in a position of strength as we enter 2024. We are ramping up operations at our new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat rolled steel mill located in Texas, and just recently completed construction of four additional value-added flat rolled steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability. These lines will increase our value-added flat rolled steel annual capacity by 1.1 million tons. We plan to commission these lines during the first quarter of 2024. 

"This demand environment, in combination with our ongoing expansion initiatives, provide firm drivers for our continued growth. The team continues to make great progress on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and related investments. We still plan to begin commissioning of the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We remain incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing businesses and operational expertise," said Millett. "We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation.

"Our planned biocarbon production facility is also progressing well, and the team plans to begin operating the plant before the end of 2024," said Millett. "This project is a key to our further decarbonization strategy for our already low-carbon emissions steel offerings. In combination, with our renewable product purchase agreement with NextEra, these two initiatives will help us achieve our stated Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction goals.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and annual 2023 operating and financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 30, 2024.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Financial Metrics

The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:

After-tax
ROIC =

Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as COVID-19 or its variants; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months


December 31,

December 31,

Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

Sept. 30, 2023
















Net sales

$

4,233,423

$

4,826,287

$

18,795,316

$

22,260,774

$

4,587,057

Costs of goods sold

3,502,539

3,838,740

14,749,433

16,142,943

3,635,038

      Gross profit

730,884

987,547

4,045,883

6,117,831

952,019
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

157,207

142,602

588,621

545,621

145,896

Profit sharing

47,055

79,218

272,033

452,551

64,413

Amortization of intangible assets

8,086

6,679

34,048

27,837

8,160

      Operating income

518,536

759,048

3,151,181

5,091,822

733,550
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

14,795

23,855

76,484

91,538

18,415

Other (income) expense, net

(38,498)

(23,257)

(144,246)

(20,785)

(39,464)

      Income before income taxes

542,239

758,450

3,218,943

5,021,069

754,599
















Income tax expense

115,199

119,439

751,611

1,141,577

174,817

      Net income

427,040

639,011

2,467,332

3,879,492

579,782

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,770)

(4,147)

(16,450)

(16,818)

(2,587)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

424,270

$

634,864

$

2,450,882

$

3,862,674

$

577,195
































Basic earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

2.63

$

3.63

$

14.72

$

21.06

$

3.49
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

161,434

174,706

166,552

183,393

165,170
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the














   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

2.61

$

3.61

$

14.64

$

20.92

$

3.47
















Weighted average common shares














   and share equivalents outstanding

162,276

175,892

167,431

184,622

166,105
































Dividends declared per share

$

0.425

$

0.34

$

1.70

$

1.36

$

0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)








December 31,

December 31,

Assets

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,400,887

$

1,628,417

   Short-term investments

721,210


628,215

   Accounts receivable, net


1,608,307


2,056,051

   Inventories


2,894,632


3,129,964

   Other current assets


162,790


195,371

      Total current assets


6,787,826


7,638,018







Property, plant and equipment, net


6,734,218


5,373,665







Intangible assets, net

257,759


267,507







Goodwill

477,471


502,067







Other assets


651,146


378,727

      Total assets

$

14,908,420

$

14,159,984

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

1,088,330

$

1,017,238

   Income taxes payable

5,524


6,520

   Accrued expenses

778,455


951,204

   Current maturities of long-term debt

459,987


57,334

      Total current liabilities


2,332,296


2,032,296







Long-term debt

2,611,069


3,013,241







Deferred income taxes

944,768


889,103







Other liabilities

180,760


129,539

      Total liabilities


6,068,893


6,064,179







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212


181,503







Equity





   Common stock

651


650

   Treasury stock, at cost

(5,897,606)


(4,459,513)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,217,610


1,212,566

   Retained earnings


13,545,590


11,375,765

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

421


889

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


8,866,666


8,130,357

   Noncontrolling interests

(198,351)


(216,055)

      Total equity

8,668,315


7,914,302

      Total liabilities and equity

$

14,908,420

$

14,159,984

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

427,040

$

639,011

$

2,467,332

$

3,879,492












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

111,722

102,241

437,804

384,202

      Equity-based compensation

21,944

19,559

61,744

59,240

      Deferred income taxes


(16,348)

33,200

55,665

37,186

      Other adjustments

912

97

(19,716)

(1,795)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


273,743

306,990

446,765

(110,560)

         Inventories


43,952

258,871

232,282

413,262

         Other assets


(13,273)

2,390

(23,777)

(6,884)

         Accounts payable


24,085

(136,279)

(30,148)

(289,042)

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(39,900)

(115,199)

56,756

31,623

         Accrued expenses

30,763

32,547

(164,779)

63,679

      Net cash provided by operating activities


864,640

1,143,428

3,519,928

4,460,403












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(514,945)

(344,201)

(1,657,905)

(908,902)

   Purchases of short-term investments

(452,777)

(292,886)

(1,145,493)

(927,584)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

233,074

248,156

1,054,742

297,950

   Business combinations, net of cash acquired

-

(86,452)

-

(134,090)

   Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

(222,480)

   Other investing activities

(140)

6,497

(221,593)

15,837

      Net cash used in investing activities

(734,788)

(468,886)

(1,970,249)

(1,879,269)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


299,059

414,324

1,365,664

1,465,257

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(324,620)

(380,424)

(1,367,553)

(1,507,475)

   Dividends paid


(69,483)

(60,032)

(271,317)

(237,163)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(386,682)

(413,015)

(1,452,203)

(1,800,905)

   Other financing activities

(12,650)

(27,473)

(51,725)

(116,298)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(494,376)

(466,620)

(1,777,134)

(2,196,584)












Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(364,524)

207,922

(227,455)

384,550

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,770,988

1,425,997

1,633,919

1,249,369

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,406,464

$

1,633,919

$

1,406,464

$

1,633,919
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

41,940

$

41,498

$

103,165

$

100,994

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

169,731

$

196,494

$

642,667

$

1,063,844

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
























Fourth Quarter

Year to Date











2023

2022

2023

2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

External Net Sales




















   Steel

$

2,915,325

$

2,937,955

$

12,640,551

$

14,563,349

$

3,088,490

$

3,449,555

$

3,187,181

   Steel Fabrication

520,573

1,089,979

2,798,934

4,245,986

868,768

779,409

630,184

   Metals Recycling

488,070

463,314

2,184,657

2,164,740

583,468

592,373

520,746

   Other

309,455

335,039

1,171,174

1,286,699

352,480

260,293

248,946

Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,233,423

$

4,826,287

$

18,795,316

$

22,260,774

$

4,893,206

$

5,081,630

$

4,587,057

Operating Income (Loss)




















   Steel

$

364,829

$

177,720

$

1,895,983

$

3,107,696

$

346,478

$

702,340

482,336

   Steel Fabrication

249,930

681,904

1,593,425

2,424,819

551,313

462,121

330,061

   Metals Recycling

6,429

13,471

108,156

129,164

42,930

40,292

18,505

   Aluminum

(10,769)

(1,403)

(23,774)

(2,355)

(2,422)

(3,411)

(7,172)



610,419

871,692

3,573,790

5,659,324

938,299

1,201,342

823,730






















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

(8,086)

(6,679)

(34,048)

(27,837)

(6,878)

(10,924)

(8,160)

   Profit sharing expense

(47,055)

(79,218)

(272,033)

(452,551)

(69,575)

(90,990)

(64,413)

   Non-segment operations



(36,742)

(26,747)

(116,528)

(87,114)

(26,486)

(35,693)

(17,607)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

518,536

$

759,048

$

3,151,181

$

5,091,822

$

835,360

$

1,063,735

$

733,550

Adjusted EBITDA




















      Net income

$

427,040

$

639,011

$

2,467,332

$

3,879,492

$

644,333

$

816,177

$

579,782

      Income taxes

115,199

119,439

751,611

1,141,577

203,456

258,139

174,817

      Net interest expense (income)

(16,830)

5,032

(35,404)

62,148

(3,470)

(4,754)

(10,350)

      Depreciation



102,082

93,960

397,437

349,971

99,210

98,438

97,707

      Amortization of intangible assets

8,086

6,679

34,048

27,837

6,878

10,924

8,160

 EBITDA

635,577

864,121

3,615,024

5,461,025

950,407

1,178,924

850,116

      Non-cash adjustments




















         Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives




















             and currency remeasurement

461

8,361

(12,109)

713

(8,142)

(18,433)

14,005

         Equity-based compensation

22,694

29,425

60,060

69,219

13,877

11,500

11,989

Adjusted EBITDA

$

658,732

$

901,907

$

3,662,975

$

5,530,957

$

956,142

$

1,171,991

$

876,110






















Other Operating Information




















   Steel




















      Average external sales price (Per ton)

$

1,090

$

1,124

$

1,152

$

1,399

$

1,076

$

1,251

$

1,191

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$

393

$

414

$

414

$

475

$

413

$

444

$

405






















      Flat Roll shipments




















         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,841,701

1,762,716

7,459,023

6,772,162

1,929,792

1,903,949

1,783,581

         Steel Processing divisions *

423,690

404,309

1,731,911

1,673,967

435,602

420,480

452,139

      Long Product shipments




















         Structural and Rail Division

407,175

408,109

1,851,349

1,865,405

495,551

478,985

469,638

         Engineered Bar Products Division

186,390

206,035

836,179

894,374

231,723

216,163

201,903

         Roanoke Bar Division

117,244

126,346

564,776

589,449

157,024

148,313

142,195

         Steel of West Virginia

87,537

87,701

378,515

363,832

95,456

97,276

98,246

Total Shipments (Tons)

3,063,737

2,995,216

12,821,753

12,159,189

3,345,148

3,265,166

3,147,702






















External Shipments (Tons)

2,674,396

2,615,057

10,976,707

10,411,490

2,869,321

2,756,922

2,676,068






















Steel Mill Production (Tons)

2,755,778

2,681,597

11,376,309

10,720,704

2,939,032

2,898,629

2,782,870

   Metals Recycling




















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)

262,734

268,471

1,108,211

1,053,852

285,837

279,763

279,877

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

1,363,165

1,357,706

5,779,114

5,301,774

1,452,821

1,520,164

1,442,964

         External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

506,128

527,699

2,199,156

1,826,112

567,403

577,979

547,646

   Steel Fabrication




















      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

3,501

$

5,222

$

4,236

$

4,976

$

5,021

$

4,384

$

3,916

      Shipments (Tons)

150,002

208,956

662,539

855,641

173,021

177,819

161,697






















Effective the fourth quarter 2023, we added a new reporting segment, Aluminum Operations. All periods presented have been recast to reflect these changes.

*   Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations


SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.