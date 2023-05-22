Steel E-Motive Rolls into the Motor City

WorldAutoSteel

22 May, 2023, 16:27 ET

First Body-in-White Model Debuts at Great Designs in Steel

NOVI, Mich., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldAutoSteel, the automotive group of the World Steel Association, announced today that a 1/3-scale, body-in-white model of its Steel E-Motive vehicle structure will debut at the 2023 Great Designs in Steel Conference (GDIS). The event will be held on May 24 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in suburban Detroit. Steel E-Motive is an electric, fully-autonomous vehicle that capitalizes upon the strength and durability of multiple steel products to meet the world's impending needs for Mobility as a Service, safety and sustainability.

WorldAutoSteel and Steel E-Motive Technical Director George Coates with Steel E-Motive model
Steel E-Motive artist rendering
Steel E-Motive artist rendering

At GDIS, WorldAutoSteel member Nucor will present preliminary safety results for the four-seat Steel E-Motive vehicle. Dean Kanelos, Nucor Market Development and Product Application Manager, will discuss how Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are the canvas for engineering advancements exhibited in the body structure design, battery carrier frame and front crash structure.

"Now that the very detailed engineering work for Steel E-Motive has been completed, 2023 is the time to share our efforts with the world," said George Coates, who is the WorldAutoSteel and Steel E-Motive Technical Director and will attend GDIS. "I have spoken at two conferences this year, but Great Designs in Steel will be the first time the vehicle moves from the computer screen to the exhibition hall, which is exciting. OEMs, engineers and even some competitors have expressed how impressed they are with the innovations we have employed."

Additionally, Michigan Technological University will be attending GDIS to share its work on a capstone project for Steel E-Motive. MTU engineering students have been examining various hinge mechanisms for the scissor doors. Also, they are exploring how Steel E-Motive 2, a longer, six-person vehicle, can be transformed from a passenger vehicle into a commercial delivery service vehicle and back.

Since 2002, Great Designs in Steel has been the premier event where automotive engineering, design, technology and academic leaders provide valuable insight on the latest trends and material applications on new vehicles. This free-of-charge multi-track event will feature presentations on industry topics such as lightweighting, AHSS, UHSS, welding, EV architecture, the innovative use of steel in new vehicles and sustainability. Register at www.greatdesignsinsteel.com

About WorldAutoSteel

WorldAutoSteel, the automotive group of the World Steel Association, is comprised of 18 major global steel producers from around the world. Our mission is to advance and communicate steel's unique ability to meet the automotive industry's needs and challenges in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way. Steel E-Motive follows a long history of steel industry demonstrations to showcase new AHSS applications for automotive structures. The UltraLight Family of Research, which began with the first industry effort of its kind in the world, the UltraLight Steel Auto Body (ULSAB), as well as the most recent program, FutureSteelVehicle, are noted for their contributions in helping automakers apply AHSS to achieve lightweighting, performance improvement and crash safety goals.  Visit www.worldautosteel.org to learn more.

