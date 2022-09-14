Steel Fiber Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.19 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The primary market drivers for steel fiber have been identified as supporting and expanding government regulations and advanced infrastructure. The market for steel fiber is competitive and mostly dominated by big Key Players.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Steel Fiber Market" By Type (Hooked Steel Fiber, Straight Steel Fiber, Deformed Steel Fiber, and Crimped Steel Fiber), By Manufacturing Process (Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet, Melt Extract, Others), By Application (Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, Refractories, Others), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Steel Fiber Market, the market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6842

Browse in-depth TOC on "Steel Fiber Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Steel Fiber Market Overview

When used with concrete, steel fibers are a form of reinforcing material that has several advantages over more traditional reinforcement. Fibers are designed to sustain weight and are frequently referred to as structural fibers. These steel fibers are used in some non-structural applications in place of traditional reinforcement to lessen or even totally eliminate early and late age cracking. Steel fibers offer a number of benefits like high resistance, strong ductility, high load-bearing capacity after being broken, and many more. The type of steel fiber to utilize is determined by the specific application.

Steel fiber needs to be thoroughly incorporated into reinforced concrete. If the distribution of steel fibers in the concrete mixture is uneven, the strength of the resulting reinforced concrete will be reduced. The steel fiber needs to be appropriately blended in order to provide reinforced concrete its tensile and hardness properties.

Steel fibers are used to strengthen concrete as an alternative to regular steel bars and to stop fractures from forming. The benefits that steel fibers offer over competing materials, growing infrastructure, and government incentives for construction projects have all contributed to the growth of the steel fiber market. Steel fiber also exhibits enhanced matrix anchoring under substantial deformation. It is also used to convert brittle materials into ductile ones.

Government expenditures in building initiatives and the growth of infrastructure in emerging nations are fueling the industry's progress. It is superior to others due to features including the high impact cost, enhanced fatigue survival, and cheap maintenance cost.

The steel fibers market is segmented into type, manufacturing process, application, and geography. Under the type segment, steel fiber is predicted to acquire the largest market share. On the other hand, the cut wire segment is expected to earn the largest share under the manufacturing process segment. Concrete reinforcement is the leading segment under the application. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Fibrometals, Bekaert, Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd., Green Steel Group, Ugitech S.A., IntraMicron, Inc., Ribbon Technology Corporation, HuNan HuiTong Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., R. STAT SAS, Fibercon International Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Steel Fiber Market On the basis of Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Geography.

Steel Fiber Market, By Type

Hooked Steel Fiber



Straight Steel Fiber



Deformed Steel Fiber



Crimped Steel Fiber

Steel Fiber Market, By Manufacturing Process

Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn



Slit Sheet



Melt Extract



Others

Steel Fiber Market, By Application

Concrete Reinforcement



Composite Reinforcement



Refractories



Others

Steel Fiber Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Guidewire Market By Material (Nitinol Guidewire, Stainless Steel Guidewire), By Product (Surgical Guidewire, Diagnostic Guidewire), By Application (Cardiology, Vascular, Neurology, Urology), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, And Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)), By Geography, And Forecast

Steel Piling Market By Product (Steel Pipe Piles, Steel Sheet Piling), By Application (Ports/Harbors, Urban Civil Engineering), By Geography, And Forecast

Coated Steel Market By Resin Type (Siliconized Polyester, Polyester), By Application (Automotive, Appliances), By Geography, And Forecast

Steel Roll-on Tube Market By Product (Less than 5 ml, 5 ml - 10 ml, 10 ml - 20 ml, More than 20 ml), By Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Healthcare Industry, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Steel Manufacturers fabricating an important alloy for dependent industries

Visualize Steel Fiber Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research