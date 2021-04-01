Steel Formulated With 3PRE-Activated Molybdenum Renders A First-of-its-Kind Antimicrobial Stainless Steel

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ANTIMICROBIAL STAINLESS STEEL Tweet this

Jim Stachowiak, president & CEO of Stainless Foundry & Engineering said, "Our foundry is pleased to have been involved in the manufacture of the first antimicrobial stainless steel. We are impressed with the homogeneity and consistency of the end product and can anticipate multiple uses across any number of industries."

Dr. Amod Paranjpe, co-founder and researcher at PCI said, "This is the first time a stainless steel has been manufactured with antimicrobial properties at the foundry process level. Activation of 3PRE within the steel enables a bactericidal effect with an extremely high 24-hour kill rate." Paranjpe added, "We anticipate this process would be equally effective with any form of steel product."

3PRE Technology carries significant IP protection and can be used to imbue a range of materials with antimicrobial protection.

AMI and PCI are actively seeking licensing partners for this antimicrobial technology. Inquiries can be directed by email to AMI at [email protected].

About Stainless Foundry & Engineering, Inc.

Established in 1946 by John McBroom, & headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Stainless Foundry & Engineering Inc. (SFE) is a well-established and highly regarded manufacturer of raw and machined castings in both sand and investment. SFE is a prominent supplier to OEM's servicing the Chemical, Petrochemical, Nuclear, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical, Food & Dairy, Metering, & Military markets with corrosion-resistant, high heat, and wear resistant steel, stainless steel & high alloy parts.

About PCI

Performance Compounds Inside (PCI) specializes in the research and development of patented technologies involving antimicrobial metals. Its 3PRE Antimicrobial Technology is an activation technology involving PREparing products to be antimicrobial, PREventing contamination and degradation, PREserving product integrity and safety. PCI's 3PRE Technology has utility across a variety of industries including, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, and general manufacturing.

About AMI

Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) is committed to helping provide select companies focused on highly innovative solutions in healthcare with the resources and support necessary to successfully commercialize.

SOURCE AMI-Advancing Medical Innovations