Steel Industry Applauds EPA Reconsideration of Auto Emissions Standards

"Today's announcement by Administrator Pruitt is a positive development for the steel industry and our partners in the auto sector. In the past, we expressed concern the good faith efforts by our industry and our customers were short-circuited by the previous administration in an attempt to push through a final determination before all of the public comments were thoroughly considered. We have been working with the EPA toward revisiting this measure, and applaud today's decision to pause and look at ways the light duty vehicle program can be addressed to allow assessment of other factors affecting the environment and economy. Sole focus on tailpipe emissions has the potential to produce unintended consequences – both increased cost and negative effects on the environment. We would urge consideration of the full life cycle environmental impact of vehicles, from production through end of life, during this reconsideration process."

Citing a recent ISO-conformant, peer-reviewed study conducted by the Steel Recycling Institute, Life Cycle Greenhouse Gas Study of Automotive Lightweighting , Gibson said, "Steel offers the best solution for the environment, the best performance and cost effective solution for automakers, and the best value for consumers. Steel is a key part of the solution for the auto sector in their work to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Significant differences in emissions between advanced high-strength steel and alternative materials in the production phase far outweigh emission reductions in both the driving and recycling phases. In addition, a potential cost increase, of at least $600 to $1,200, will impact vehicle sales and lead to a reduction in employment."

AISI serves as the voice of the North American steel industry in the public policy arena and advances the case for steel in the marketplace as the preferred material of choice. AISI also plays a lead role in the development and application of new steels and steelmaking technology. AISI is comprised of 21 member companies, including integrated and electric furnace steelmakers, and approximately 120 associate members who are suppliers to or customers of the steel industry. For more news about steel and its applications, view AISI's website at www.steel.org . Follow AISI on Facebook or Twitter (@AISISteel).

Steel Market Development Institute, a business unit of AISI increases and defends the use of steel by developing innovative materials, applications and value-added solutions for customers in the automotive, construction and packaging markets. SMDI automotive investors include: AK Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corporation. For more information, visit www.autosteel.org or follow @SMDISteel on Twitter

