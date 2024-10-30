Steel Jupiter Announces Soft Launch of Its Innovative Indoor Air Technology

Groundbreaking 99% virus trapping capability for energy conscious facility owners

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Jupiter's groundbreaking air filtration technology has now entered its soft launch phase, signaling broader market availability early next year. The technology is patented by FXI Ltd., for which Steel Jupiter has the exclusive license in North America.

The "Zinnia" technology targets airborne viruses often spread through aerosols generated by breathing, talking, sneezing, and coughing. Standard air filters coated with Zinnia can trap and immobilize an unprecedented 99% of these viruses, offering proactive building owners and homeowners a net-zero carbon filtration solution. This technology effectively traps and immobilizes viruses such as the flu, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV.

Following successful lab and pilot scale testing and a favorable regulatory ruling earlier this year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Steel Jupiter is moving forward to demonstrate the operational performance of the technology in select U.S. locations representing different climates and building types. The results of this "soft launch" will allow Steel Jupiter to move to full-scale deployment early next year, meeting its mission to help combat the spread of airborne viruses that cause respiratory disease in an energy-efficient manner.

"As virus season is becoming a year-round concern, we are excited to work with filter manufacturers to get Zinnia-coated filters out into the field to greatly improve virus trapping efficacy in a manner that does not increase our carbon footprint," said Carlos Tellez, Founder and CEO of Steel Jupiter, Inc.

Zinnia enables standard filters to achieve superior virus filtration efficacy without increasing energy consumption, maintenance, or equipment costs. Existing filters can be readily switched to Zinnia-coated filters with zero additional work by building owners, maintenance personnel or building occupants. The coating is applied to filtration media prior to the manufacturing of air filters for use in commercial and residential HVAC systems.

Efficacy testing of Zinnia-coated filters was completed in June by a highly reputable U.S.-based independent research lab. Testing was conducted in an air chamber designed to simulate standard HVAC operating conditions using aerosols containing the bacteriophage MS2, acknowledged by regulatory agencies as a representative surrogate virus. These tests confirmed the findings of earlier university laboratory testing, and showed that Zinnia-coated filters trap up to 99% of airborne viruses.

About Steel Jupiter:

Steel Jupiter, headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, received an innovation award and investment from Ben Franklin Tech Ventures in 2023, which recently announced a follow-up investment in the company. Steel Jupiter is committed to addressing public health, environmental, and natural resources challenges for the benefit of all communities, particularly underserved or high-risk populations.

Additional information about Steel Jupiter's technology and its leadership can be found at www.steeljupiter.com. Through the website you can also contact us to be added to our waiting list, which will give you priority for distribution once the Zinnia-coated filters become available in 2025.

