Steel Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. and ArcelorMittal SA as Key Market Contributors|View Company Insights for Diversified Metals & Mining | Technavio
Sep 15, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel market is poised to grow by 614.20 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The steel market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The market is driven by an upsurge in the consumption of high-strength steel. In addition, the growing demand for steel products in the oil and gas industry is positively impacting the growth of the market.
The steel market analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. This steel market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The steel market covers the following areas:
Steel Market Sizing
Steel Market Forecast
Steel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.
- China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.
- HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- POSCO Group
- Shagang Group Inc.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
Related Reports:
Steel Long Products Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
High Strength Steel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Galvanized Steel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal Goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.
- HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- POSCO Group
- Shagang Group Inc.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article