Steel market to grow by 1.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Upsurge in consumption of high-strength steel will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steel Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Shagang Group Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (construction, machinery, transportation, metal goods, and others), type (flat steel and long steel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The steel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and

quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future

prospects.

In 2017, the steel market was valued at 1,653.03 million tons. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 1,212.58 million tons. The steel market size is estimated to grow by USD 207.46 million T from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.17% according to Technavio.

Steel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Steel market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -



ArcelorMittal SA: The company offers steel for the automotive, mobility, construction, and energy industries.

The company offers steel for the automotive, mobility, construction, and energy industries. Baosteel Group Corp: The company offers steel such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and special steel.

The company offers steel such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and special steel. Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd: The company offers steel products such as steel bars, wires, and forgings.

Steel market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Upsurge in consumption of high-strength steel

Corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties

Growing demand from the construction industry

KEY challenges –

Excess production capacity

Growing preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications

Stringent government regulations

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

What are the key data covered in this Steel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the steel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steel market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of steel market vendors

Aluminum Extrusion Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The aluminum extrusion market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 8.45 million t. The increasing demand for aluminum extrusion in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing competition from substitutes may impede the market growth.

Tungsten Carbide Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The tungsten carbide market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,818.79 million. The increasing demand from the mining and construction industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as toxicity and safety concerns may impede the market growth.

Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.17% Market growth 2023-2027 207.46 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Shagang Group Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global steel market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Metal Goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Flat steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Long steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

12.4 ArcelorMittal SA

12.5 Baosteel Group Corp.

12.6 Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

12.7 Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

12.9 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

12.10 Hebei Jingye Group

12.11 Hyundai Steel Co.

12.12 JFE Holdings Inc.

12.13 JSW STEEL Ltd.

12.14 Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.

12.15 Nippon Steel Corp.

12.16 NLMK Group

12.17 Nucor Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

