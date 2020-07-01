Steel Marketing Launches Done-With-You Coaching Programs for Investors, Wholesalers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Steel Marketing is opening up its ability to boost SEO for real estate investors by offering new online marketing packages to real estate investors and wholesalers. Not only do businesses have the option to use their services to do the work for them, but clients now have the choice to learn from their techniques so they can understand how to do it themselves. With this option for those DIY-ers out there, businesses can increase their lead generation and continue to grow their real estate investing business while learning the ins and outs of online marketing strategies for future use.

Of the company's mission for real estate investors, the owner, Caleb Luketic, says they want to, "Help businesses experience more growth than ever before through our powerful, seasoned online marketing methods. We specialize in Search Engine Optimization, Website Design, and Google Adwords and more for real estate investors."

These online marketing packages consist of two options that clients can choose from depending on their needs:

Done-For-You: This Premier Marketing Package is a 90-day agreement that offers website optimization, SEO for real estate investors, Google Adwords, and retargeting ads on Youtube, Facebook, and Google Display. This has the hard work done for Investors & Wholesalers by Steel Marketing so they don't have to worry about a thing.

Done-With-You: This Elite Coaching Program is for those who want to learn online marketing strategies for themselves and comes with weekly coaching calls and learning about Steel Marketing strategies for success. The Platinum Coaching Program teaches how to hire a successful in-house online marketing team. Clients will also gain access to a Facebook Group for continual support.

About Steel Marketing: Steel Marketing is an online marketing company that specializes in helping with SEO for real estate investors and wholesalers in order to improve Motivated Seller lead generation. They use SEO, Facebooks Ads, Website Design, and Google Adwords to assist in this mission and focus on creating a consistent number of motivated seller leads for clients. However, though their focus is on real estate and wholesalers, they have also lent a hand to more than 20 other industries. Businesses can schedule a free consultation with their representatives to see what type of work they could do.

Media Contact:

Steel Marketing

925 S Church St Suite B200 C Murfreesboro, TN 37130

615-208-4999

[email protected]

steelmarketing.org

Related Links

The Ultimate SEO Guide For Real Estate Investors & Wholesalers

SOURCE Steel Marketing

Related Links

https://www.steelmarketing.org

