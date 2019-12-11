Steel Rebar Market to Cross US$ 198 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on steel rebar market which estimates the global market valuation for steel rebars will surpass USD 198.5 billion by 2026. Progressing construction activities in APAC will drive the steel rebar market over the forecast timeframe.

Steel rebar are mainly employed to impart higher tensile strength to the concrete. They have become an inherent part of building & construction owing to high reinforcement and stress bearing capacity it offers to cement/concrete matrix in the entire structure. In addition, steel's anti-corroding properties provide longer shelf life to structures, thus resulting in greater stability. In 2018, deformed rebar segment dominated the overall market, accounting for close to 75% in terms of revenue. Deformed steel rebar is hot rolled and later deformed through twisting and making grooves over its surface. It imparts greater bonding and tensile strength, thus making it more suitable for vertical infrastructure. Whereas, mild steel rebar are cold rolled steel bars, are used as tensioning device in reinforced masonry structures. They are brittle, despite providing strength, and tensile properties. However they can be drilled, cut, welded; and easily recyclable after use.

Some major findings of the steel rebar market report include:

Increasing number of residential building due to substantial urban expansion in developing economies across the globe has led to escalation of steel rebar demand.

Deformed steel reinforcing demand will be increasing on account of its greater attributes such as lower slippage, greater bonding with cement, etc.

Increasing migrant population in Asia Pacific and Latin America in search of improved standard of living will drive demand.

and in search of improved standard of living will drive demand. Escalating home improvement and remodeling activities in Europe and North America will further complement product demand.

and will further complement product demand. Growing necessity for educational, tourism and healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa .

and . Major players operating in the steel rebar market are ArcelorMittal, Gerdau SA, Tata Steel , Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, SAIL, Essar Steel , Hyundai Steel, Daido Steel , Mechel OAO, Acerinox S.A., Kobe Steel , Evraz PLC, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Commercial Metals Company (CMC), and others.

Companies are actively investing in research & development activities related to innovative production process that yields cost efficiency. For instance, Chinese manufacturers are more inclined towards production of earthquake-resistant and high-strength deformed steel rebar.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 257 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the report, "Steel Rebar Market Size By Product (Deformed, Mild), By Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnace), By Application (Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Industrial) Industry Analysis Report, Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOF) is the oldest and recognized as the most dominant steelmaking technology in the market. BOF mainly utilizes iron ore as its base raw material, in form of both molten pig iron and steel scrap. Oxygen is blown into the melt under a basic slag, where the oxidizing action converts the raw material into steel. It is then processed to produce into deformed or mild steel rebar. On the other hand, electric arc furnace (EAF) is gaining market traction at an impressive rate on account of its lower production cost per tons, and high energy efficiency as compared to BOF.

Emerging countries of Asia Pacific are aiming to strengthen their infrastructural facilities with an intention to accommodate their continuously growing population. The trend can be primarily observed in countries such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and Thailand. Regional governments and private financing are mutually supporting building new construction for residential and commercial sectors. Higher steel production from India and China will result in lower steel rebar cost, thereby driving its demand in significant volume over the forecast timeframe.

