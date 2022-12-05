Steel scrap market: APAC is estimated to contribute 66% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel scrap market size is forecasted to grow by 62.78 million tons at a CAGR of 1.62% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecast to contribute 66% to the growth of the global steel scrap market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of steel manufacturing using low carbon-intensive processes will facilitate the steel scrap market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steel Scrap Market 2023-2027

Steel scrap market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the steel scrap market by end-user (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), source (obsolete steel scrap, prompt steel scrap, and home steel scrap), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global steel scrap market.

The construction segment will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Steel is extensively used in the construction industry owing to its high strength and ductility. The demand for steel is driven by the construction of high-rise buildings, tech parks, roads, highways, and bridges. It is typically used in manufacturing beams for structural frameworks, rectangular tubing for welded frames, and high-strength plates for highways and bridges. It is also used for manufacturing rebars and hollow structural sections.

Download a sample report

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing applications for steel scrap are driving the global steel scrap market growth.

The use of scrapped steel is increasing due to the need to reduce the global carbon footprint. The recycling of steel scrap lowers the environmental impact by reducing the need for iron ore extraction.

Steel scrap has become a preferred raw material for steel producers. Iron ore and steel or steel scrap can be used alone or in combination with other raw materials.

Manufacturers use steel scrap as the major raw material to reduce their overall cost of production due to an increase in electricity and energy costs.

Thus, the increasing applications of steel scrap will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in M&A activities is a key trend in the global steel scrap market.

The leading vendors are adopting leading strategies to gain competitive advantages in the market.

For instance, in September 2022 , Commercial Metals Co. acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR) as part of its strategic expansion in Western US. Similarly, in March 2022 , ArcelorMittal acquired John Lawrie Metals Ltd., a Scottish recycling business.

, Commercial Metals Co. acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR) as part of its strategic expansion in Western US. Similarly, in , ArcelorMittal acquired John Lawrie Metals Ltd., a Scottish recycling business. Thus, the increasing M&A activities will support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the steel scrap market by industry

experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this steel scrap market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steel scrap market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the steel scrap market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steel scrap market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of steel scrap market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The steel casting market size is projected to increase by 3274.74 thousand million tonnes per annum from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers steel casting market segmentation by application (automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is projected to increase by 3274.74 thousand million tonnes per annum from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers steel casting market segmentation by application (automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, and others) and geography (APAC, , , the and , and ). The steel wire market size is projected to increase by USD 570 million from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers steel wire market segmentation by end-user (construction, automotive, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Steel Scrap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62% Market growth 2023-2027 62.78 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 0.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Commercial Metals Co., EVRAZ Plc, Gerdau SA, JSW STEEL Ltd., Metalico Inc., Metinvest B.V, Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., Oryx Stainless AG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel & Scrap Pvt. Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global steel scrap market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global steel scrap market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Industrial goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Industrial goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Industrial goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Obsolete steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Obsolete steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Obsolete steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Obsolete steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Obsolete steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Prompt steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Prompt steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Prompt steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Prompt steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Prompt steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Home steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Home steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Home steel scrap - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Home steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Home steel scrap - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Source (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 123: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

12.5 Baosteel Group Corp.

Exhibit 127: Baosteel Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Baosteel Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Baosteel Group Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 China Baowu Steel Group Corp.

Exhibit 130: China Baowu Steel Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: China Baowu Steel Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: China Baowu Steel Group Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Commercial Metals Co.

Exhibit 133: Commercial Metals Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Commercial Metals Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Commercial Metals Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Commercial Metals Co. - Segment focus

12.8 EVRAZ Plc

Exhibit 137: EVRAZ Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: EVRAZ Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: EVRAZ Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: EVRAZ Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Gerdau SA

Exhibit 141: Gerdau SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gerdau SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Gerdau SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Gerdau SA - Segment focus

12.10 Metalico Inc.

Exhibit 145: Metalico Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Metalico Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Metalico Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nucor Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nucor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nucor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nucor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Oryx Stainless AG

Exhibit 153: Oryx Stainless AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Oryx Stainless AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Oryx Stainless AG - Key offerings

12.13 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 156: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Sims Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Sims Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sims Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Sims Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sims Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Steel Dynamics Inc.

Exhibit 164: Steel Dynamics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Steel Dynamics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Steel Dynamics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Steel Dynamics Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 United States Steel Corp.

Exhibit 173: United States Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: United States Steel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio