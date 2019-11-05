Steel Service Center Market Demand Worth 755,191.3 Kilotons By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steel service center market demand is expected to reach 755,191.3 kilotons by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand for steel products from construction and advanced manufacturing industries is likely to remain a prominent growth driver.

Increasing focus on advanced manufacturing sector coupled with investments in private and public constructions in countries, such as India, China, and U.S. is expected to drive the demand for steel and related products. Steel is one of the versatile materials and has various applications in biotechnology and new-energy vehicle sectors. Recently, China Construction Bank tied up with the National Development and Reform Commission to start an investment fund of around USD 47 billion in the industries such as biotechnology and new materials and vehicles. Also, as per China's state plan, the country aims to double the contribution from these sectors by 2020.

In terms of volume, heavy industry held the highest market share of 27.8% in 2018. Focus on increasing industrial output supported by government programs are the key driving factors

Ground transportation segment is anticipated grow on the account of increasing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2018, this segment accounted for 97.725.5 kilotons of volume

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the segment with highest market share of 66.7% in 2018. The growth in this region is characterized by presence huge manufacturing sector in developing economies including India and China

In terms of volume, Europe is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during forecast period, owing to increasing R&D expenditure by the regional steel companies

Some of the key market players include Tata Steel , Russel Metals, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samuel, Son & Co., thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe GmbH, and voestalpine Steel & Service Center GmbH among others

Recently, many manufacturers have started establishing new steel service centers in North America through joint ventures and inorganic growth strategies. Imposition of steel tariffs by the U.S. government is a key factor driving the establishment of the new centers

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Steel Service Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Metal Fabrication & Machine Shops, Heavy Industry, HVAC, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/steel-service-centers-market

Ground transportation segment accounted for market share of 15.6% in 2018. Challenges such as decreasing sales of vehicles are anticipated to create a negative impact on the steel service center market for a short term. Recently, many countries have observed a decline in sales of commercial and passenger vehicles. For instance, China witnessed more than 12% drop in the first six months of 2019. As per the China Association of Automotive Manufacturers, auto sales were down by 9.6% in June 2019 compared to the previous year.

Monetary reforms and new taxation policies to reduce the burden on companies in developing countries is a positive sign for steelmakers. In September 2019, India's Ministry of Finance announced reduction in corporate taxes, to ease the burden on the corporate sector. As per this announcement, the effective tax rate for the companies with taxable income greater than INR 1 crore has been reduced to 25.6% from 34.9% earlier. Also, to attract investors in domestic manufacturing, the companies incorporated after 1 October 2019 will have a tax rate of 15%. This was a key decision for the Indian manufacturing companies and is anticipated to create a positive impact in the long run.

Steelmakers in the market focus on the data due to the immense potential present in the sector. To meet the short lead times the companies have started utilizing the data associated with yield, real-time prices, costing, and tracking. Another trend observed in the market is the emergence of e-commerce platforms. The companies are integrating business information to keep up with increasing pace of online sales.

Grand View Research has segmented the global steel service center market based on application and region:

Steel Service Center Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Metal Fabrication & Machine Shops



Heavy Industry



Consumer Appliances



HVAC



Food Processing & Agriculture



Oil & Gas



Ground Transportation



Others

Steel Service Center Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.