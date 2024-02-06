Steel Wire Market Size to Grow USD 180.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Wire Market is Segmented by Form (Rope, Non-rope), by Material Type (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Others), by End-use (Construction, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The Global Steel Wire Market was valued at USD 96.6 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 180.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Steel Wire Market:

The market for steel wire is expanding rapidly due to a number of variables coming together. The need for lightweight yet durable materials from the growing automotive sector and the continuous rise in infrastructure development and construction worldwide are the main drivers of market expansion. The expansion of the manufacturing sector, rising energy infrastructure expenditures, and an emphasis on industrial safety regulations all add to the spike in steel wire demand.

Furthermore, steel's sustainability and recyclability boost the market, promoting the circular economy and raising environmental consciousness. The steel wire market's multidimensional expansion reflects its adaptability and necessity in a variety of sectors, establishing it as a key player in the world's materials landscape.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF STEEL WIRE MARKET

The continued surge in infrastructure development and construction is the main driver of the significant increase the global steel wire market is undergoing. Steel wire is becoming more and more in demand as nations make significant investments in creating strong energy infrastructure, transportation networks, and urban development initiatives. Steel wire is an essential part of reinforcing concrete buildings because of its strength, durability, and adaptability; this provides a solid basis for market development. The steel wire market is expanding due in large part to the automotive sector, which is driving up demand for materials that are both lightweight and strong for making vehicles. Steel wire is an essential component of suspension systems, tyre reinforcement and other automobile parts that enhance performance and safety.

The strong expansion of the industrial sector, especially in emerging nations, is driving up demand for steel wire in a variety of applications. Steel wire is widely used in the creation of consumer items, machinery, and equipment because of its strength and adaptability. Steel wires used in structural components, binding, and fastening in the industrial sector highlights its significance as a vital component in a range of production procedures. The rise of the steel wire market is mostly due to rising expenditures in energy infrastructure, which includes conventional power producing facilities and renewable energy projects. Oil and gas pipelines, wind turbine components, and electricity transmission lines all depend on steel wire for construction and maintenance. The importance of steel wire in sustaining vital infrastructure is further highlighted by the world's transition to renewable energy sources.

The need for premium materials in industrial and construction applications is being driven by the increased focus on industrial safety regulations. Steel wire is becoming more and more popular in safety-critical applications including fences, fall prevention systems, and wire ropes used in lifting and hoisting activities because of its strength and dependability. The market for steel wire is growing as a result of the emphasis on safety regulations. Steel wire is one of the building elements that are in high demand due to the continuous worldwide trend of urbanization, which is characterized by a substantial population movement towards urban regions. The need for steel wire for structural components, fence, and concrete reinforcement is driven by skyscraper building, urban development projects, and city infrastructure improvements. These factors also correspond with the market's growth trajectory.

STEEL WIRE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Government investment in the building industry is substantial. The government is launching a lot of new projects in the construction industry, such as ones to create new bridges and highways. As suspension bridges are built, more steel wire is being used to provide communication and infrastructure. Any weight placed on the bridge puts stress on the hanging steel cables that support the highway. Suspension bridge cables employ these wires because of their great resilience, flexibility, durability in harsh environments, and tensile strength.

In 2022, the market's largest revenue contributor was Asia-Pacific. The presence of manufacturers, end consumers, and suppliers of raw materials is primarily responsible for the region's growth.

Key Companies:

JFE Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Insteel Industries, Inc

Wireco Worldgroup Inc

JSW Steel Ltd

Nippon Steel SG Wire Co., Ltd

Severstal

Optimus Steel

SOURCE Valuates Reports