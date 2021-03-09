SteelBridge Consulting and CEPRES Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelBridge Consulting ("SteelBridge"), a boutique services firm which provides expertise exclusively to the private capital industry, and CEPRES, the award-winning provider of investment decision solutions for private markets, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This alliance combines SteelBridge's unparalleled implementation and support services with CEPRES' industry leading investment analytics, data solutions and counterparty network.

With CEPRES' digital solutions for secure data transfer and exchange, decision makers gain accurate, actionable insights on their portfolio of funds down to single operating assets within a confidential, flexible framework. The SteelBridge-CEPRES technology consulting partnership is groundbreaking, in particular for CEPRES, who are launching the program this year. The program is designed to equip private market professionals with a curated digital architecture for optimal data management and informed decision-making in jointly led projects.

"Data access and transparency is critical to our Private Equity and Venture Capital clients' success. CEPRES' innovative platform connects over 3,200 counterparties to securely exchange confidential investment data, and our Consulting Services team is excited to help fund managers and investors transform their current systems and processes with these powerful solutions," said James Haluszczak, SteelBridge Founder and Managing Partner.

At the center of CEPRES' comprehensive suite of solutions is the Digital Data Hub. This unique technology has made CEPRES the single largest dataflow manager of verified private markets intelligence. In fact, the Digital Data Hub currently encompasses transactional data on more than 8,300+ funds, 85,000+ deals, and operating data of $32+ trillion of invested companies and real assets. In addition to CEPRES' exclusive technology, the partnership with SteelBridge empowers clients to put their data to work.

As recognized experts in the private capital industry, SteelBridge offers strategic advisory and management consulting services to help clients manage their data and reduce overall operating risk. SteelBridge aims to integrate all stakeholders in the investment lifecycle, ensuring that solutions adapt quickly and successfully into a firm's framework.

Tony Chung, CEPRES Chief Business Development Officer, said "CEPRES delivers a full range of innovative solutions for the modern investment professional, including portfolio monitoring, investors due diligence, ESG, risk management, and asset allocation. Our partnership with SteelBridge will allow for end-to-end program management support, system deployment assistance, and solution customizations to tackle any firm's evolving business needs."

About SteelBridge

SteelBridge is a boutique services firm which provides expertise exclusively to the Private Capital industry. Our mission is to help our clients successfully execute on their strategic, financial, and operational objectives to create more effective organizations. We service general partners, limited partners, third-party administrators, portfolio companies, and software vendors.

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital solution provider for private markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award-winning online platform connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world. While maintaining full control of their data, CEPRES clients have access to a unique range of market intelligence and corresponding tools, empowering them and their service providers to gain true insights, underwrite investment decisions, and achieve better outcomes for their funds, deals, and operating assets.

