SteelBridge Labs Partner Tim Haluszczak Appointed to Community Capital's Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Capital Technology ("Community Capital"), a business intelligence and loan trading platform, today announced the appointment of Tim Haluszczak, Co-Founder and Partner of SteelBridge Labs, to its Board of Directors.

Recognized as a seasoned FinTech leader and strategic consultant within the Private Capital industry, Mr. Haluszczak has over 25 years of experience in a variety of business development and leadership roles. Currently, he serves as Partner of SteelBridge Labs, an early-stage FinTech investment firm that equips pre- or early-revenue firms with capital, technology, and leadership.

"Tim is a proven leader with extensive experience in vendor negotiations, strategic partnerships, and board governance for Venture Capital and Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies," said Garrett Smith, Community Capital Founder and CEO. "This experience fits perfectly with our strategy to accelerate growth with our regional bank partnerships representing in excess of $400Bn in assets. We are confident that Tim will add significant value both as an entrepreneur and advisor to some of the largest, most successful investment funds in the World."

Tim Haluszczak and his SteelBridge Labs partners have invested in nine FinTech startups, all of which are active and successfully operating. An accomplished startup leader, Mr. Haluszczak specializes in providing guidance to FinTech teams for their capital and partner negotiations.

"I am excited to channel my experience and insights from the broader FinTech industry to help Garrett and his team continue their momentum in business and partner development," said Tim Haluszczak. "Community Capital is well-positioned to capture the many growth opportunities ahead in both the banking and credit union space as they develop the next generation of their platform. I look forward to joining the board during this pivotal time."

Through Community Capital, Regional Banks, Credit Unions, and CDFIs are connected directly with each other, along with providing seamless online access to third-party originators, purchasers, and investors across the U.S., to buy, sell, and participate out loans. Member firms are able to easily pool resources and actively manage balance sheet risk to drive returns.

"I am very pleased to welcome Tim to Community Capital's Board," said Mr. Smith. "His deep financial technology expertise will be crucial in helping our team to deliver our best-in-class solution."

About Community Capital Technology

Community Capital Technology is a business intelligence and loan trading platform for optimizing the management of loan portfolios. Member firms are able to efficiently find opportunities or partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns. CCT has offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Denver.

About SteelBridge Labs

SteelBridge Labs is an early-stage FinTech incubator. The Lab offers seed capital, financial technology expertise, and a proven methodology for taking FinTech innovation from infancy into established financial services firms.

