SteelCityHoops Has the Scoop On High School Hoops

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High school basketball fans: there's a new game in town.

Steel City Hoops is Pittsburgh's first digital media organization dedicated solely to covering high school basketball -- featuring the latest matchups, scores and highlights from the best hardwood match-ups throughout western Pennsylvania.

The launch of Steel City Hoops comes at a critical juncture for the Pittsburgh news media. The shuttering in May of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will leave a void in local coverage of high school basketball. Steel City Hoops will fill that void.

"When we acquired NEPA Hoops, the leader in high school basketball coverage in northeast Pennsylvania, in 2025, we realized the potential for this format to thrive in other markets," said Rob Kennedy founder and director of Hoop Group and founder and director of PA Hoops Media. "Our first move was Pittsburgh, a city we've called home for 25 years through the Pittsburgh Jam Fest."

Steel City Hoops launched in December with a full-court press of highlights, reels and rankings on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Today, they celebrate the launch of their new web site, SteelCityHoops.org, which will feature articles, highlights, and rankings as well as upcoming match-ups.

The centerpiece of the site will be its regularly recurring "Spotlight" feature, a deep dive into a player, coach or team that is performing at the top of their game and writing their own chapter in the storied history of high school hoops in western Pennsylvania. The subject of the first Spotlight is Josh Pratt, a senior guard at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School who has twice been named to the PA Sports Writers all-state team.

"We want to tell fans the story behind the story. The people who make this sport great, who are the living legacies of Pittsburgh basketball, deserve to have their moment in the spotlight," said Pat Lawless, founder of Infue, who, along with partner C.J. Nobile, is the executive producer of Steel City Hoops.

About Steel City Hoops

Steel City Hoops, a part of PA Hoops Media, is the heart of Pittsburgh high school basketball, dedicated to amplifying and elevating the vibrant culture. We are where Pittsburgh basketball is built, fostering a strong community for student athletes, teams, and fans alike, bringing well-deserved notoriety to the region.

