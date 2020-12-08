SteelCloud and GAI Forge Partnership to Address the Market for STIG Compliance Software

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced a new reseller partnership with Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI).

"SteelCloud's patented STIG automated remediation software, ConfigOS, is a game-changer for anyone faced with the daunting compliance tasks associated with RMF, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP, or CMMC," said Jay Lambke, President, GAI. "SteelCloud's software benefits to our customers by delivering automated capabilities to support ATO requirements while simultaneously reducing system hardening time by up to 90%. This is crucial to solving the challenges associated with the complex and ever evolving accreditation processes and increased demands on IA resources. Helping our federal customers simplify DFARS/NIST 800-171/NIST 800-53 compliance processes while continually maintaining a strong security posture is our goal. We are proud to work with and represent SteelCloud as we constantly look to strengthen our portfolio with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions."

"GAI is a prominent leader in the cybersecurity space with a full spectrum of delivery capabilities and contract vehicles to facilitate and streamline the procurement process," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "We are excited to have our software solution, ConfigOS, be included in their portfolio of cybersecurity offerings to simplify compliance mandates while speeding up the process for continuous ATOs."

SteelCloud's ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected development labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a patent-pending capability for Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution.

Learn more at http://gov-acq.com/partners/.

About GAI

GAI is a Federal IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of dedication to Federal mission success, and a performance culture to power real innovation. A mission mindset is in our DNA. We understand that success is driven by partnership, process, and technology. GAI's experienced team members work side-by-side with Federal IT executives and industry-leading OEM partners to modernize, optimize, and deliver unparalleled mission support. To learn more, visit http://gov-acq.com or call (513) 721-8700.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at [email protected].

