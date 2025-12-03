SteelCloud Announces New ConfigOS MPO Release

Smarter Dashboards, Wider OS Support, and Enhanced Security

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, the leading developer of STIG and CIS cyber compliance automation software, today announced the release of ConfigOS MPO 2025.1. This latest version delivers enhanced visibility, expanded platform support, and stronger security features, helping organizations simplify and scale compliance across today's hybrid and virtual environments.

Key Enhancements in MPO 2025.1

The policy content catalog now includes .NET, SQL, and Active Directory, with additional content in development. MPO 2025.1 introduces platform support for Oracle Linux 8 and 9, as well as Ubuntu 24. STIG and CIS Benchmarks content for these platforms will be added in the coming months. This update continues SteelCloud's commitment to helping organizations maintain continuous compliance across the latest enterprise operating systems while offering the most comprehensive and complete policy content library available.





A redesigned dashboard and updated desktop client interface provide administrators with clearer and more immediate visibility into compliance posture, system performance, and overall operational health. The intuitive design supports continuous compliance by making it easier to monitor and manage key metrics.





New features such as support for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployments and automated Shield update delivery simplify compliance management across large-scale or highly distributed enterprise environments. These enhancements minimize manual effort and streamline operations across your endpoints.





Enhanced list-based compliance checks and pre-validation controls enable more precise enforcement of security policies. These improvements increase accuracy, reduce false positives, and ensure endpoints meet exact compliance standards before policies are applied.





MPO 2025.1 enhances security with stronger password and login protections, account lockout safeguards, and expanded logging capabilities. Administrators also benefit from new filtering, automation, and command-line management options, offering greater flexibility to customize compliance operations to meet their organization's specific requirements.

"With MPO 2025.1, SteelCloud is raising the bar for compliance automation," said Tony Caputo, CEO of SteelCloud. "This release delivers broader coverage with Oracle Linux 8 and 9 and Ubuntu 24, real-time visibility through a refreshed dashboard, and enterprise-scale readiness with VDI support and automated updates. We have also strengthened validation, security, and control to give our customers confidence that every endpoint is compliant before policies are applied. MPO 2025.1 is about reducing manual effort, streamlining operations, and ensuring our customers can stay ahead of evolving compliance demands with clarity and trust."

Learn more about ConfigOS MPO or schedule a personalized demo, visit: https://www.steelcloud.com/schedule-demo/ .

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops ConfigOS, a family of STIG and CIS compliance software products for government and commercial customers. SteelCloud's ConfigOS software reduces the complexity, effort, and expense of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls into virtually any infrastructure. ConfigOS has been implemented in use cases addressing cloud migrations, OT/SCADA infrastructures, weapon systems, and classified environments. ConfigOS can also be a valuable tool to support Zero Trust and RMF while driving compliance throughout every stage in the Development, Authorization, and Operations processes. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674‑5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at [email protected].

