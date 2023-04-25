SteelCloud Announces New Remote Workforce Compliance Suite

Achieve Continuous Compliance at Scale with ConfigOS MPO

ASHBURN, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, the leading STIG and CIS cyber compliance software developer, is excited to announce ConfigOS MPO, its compliance suite, engineered to address the challenges posed by today's remote and hybrid workforces. Remote work has presented significant challenges for those responsible for meeting compliance standards. The transient nature of remote endpoints and their bandwidth-constrained connections have rendered traditional compliance technologies cumbersome and ineffective.

ConfigOS MPO Platform Screen

SteelCloud designed ConfigOS MPO to address both transient and bandwidth issues that challenge legacy compliance products. With ConfigOS MPO, scans and remediations take only seconds with minimal data traffic, solving the throughput challenges for VPN and satellite-connected workstations. ConfigOS MPO's lightweight semi-autonomous agent performs its tasks without human intervention on a user-defined schedule, no matter whether the endpoint is on or off the network. When reconnecting to the network, compliance results are automatically uploaded for every activity performed when the workstation was offline. This design provides a frictionless mechanism to ensure that endpoints are always in compliance, providing a complete picture of continuous monitoring operations.

"Whether you are a government or commercial organization, we all know that COVID introduced some real challenges for managing secure configurations for an organization's remote workforce," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud's Chief Operating Officer. "We engineered all aspects of ConfigOS MPO automation to be close to 'set it and forget it' as possible. We help clients move beyond simple continuous monitoring to achieve true, continuous compliance."

To learn more about ConfigOS MPO or to schedule a demo visit: https://www.steelcloud.com/schedule-demo/.

About ConfigOS MPO

SteelCloud's ConfigOS MPO (Master Policy Object) software's advanced multi-tier architecture is specifically designed to ensure continual compliance for remote and transient endpoints. Compliance activities are performed locally by MPO's lightweight agents. ConfigOS MPO tracks what endpoints are on/off the network while ensuring each has the appropriate policies and schedules, along with the automatic exchange of compliance data. The semi-autonomous agent can perform scans/remediations while endpoints are on and off the network. SteelCloud's approach ensures that all endpoints are always in compliance while providing complete compliance information, even for the time that endpoints are disconnected. ConfigOS MPO data is integrated with SteelCloud's Dashview SIEM dashboard. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-mpo/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops ConfigOS, a family of STIG and CIS compliance software products for government and commercial customers. Our software reduces the complexity, effort, and expense of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls into virtually any infrastructure. ConfigOS has been implemented in use cases addressing cloud migrations, OT/SCADA infrastructures, weapon systems, and classified environments. ConfigOS can also be a valuable tool to support Zero Trust and RMF while driving compliance throughout every stage in the Development, Authorization, and Operations processes. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674‑5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at [email protected].

