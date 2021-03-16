SteelCloud Awarded Enterprise License from an Army Component for STIG Compliance Software

ASHBURN, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it is has been awarded an enterprise-scale license for its STIG compliance automation software from a component of the U.S. Army. ConfigOS is SteelCloud's patented compliance software suite that allows anyone to quickly establish a STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guide) and/or CIS (Center for Information Security) – cybersecurity compliant environment.

The license for its ConfigOS suite of compliance software covers over 40,000 endpoints across the organization's world-wide enterprise. This software was licensed to accelerate their RMF and ATO processes while providing for continuous STIG compliance monitoring and remediation.

"After a lengthy evaluation and pilot, our technology proved to be the best solution to address compliance automation in the military's real-world conditions eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline and saving our customers millions of dollars," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "SteelCloud is pleased to add another enterprise DoD customer and we look forward to a successful implementation" he added.

The initial installation of ConfigOS is complete and the enterprise roll-out will be implemented in the coming months.

About ConfigOS

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of CAT 1/2/3 STIG controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/ .

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

