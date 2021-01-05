SteelCloud Awarded Patent for Microsoft Active Directory Compliance Synchronization

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that the USPTO has awarded it patent 10,880,171, for "Group Policy Object Update Compliance and Synchronization."

This patent covers functionality delivered in SteelCloud's ConfigOS software suite. SteelCloud's automation identifies controls on every endpoint, where the customer's implementation of Microsoft's Active Directory Group Policy Objects (GPOs) is enforcing non-compliant policies.

"Our GPO conflict synchronization innovation is noteworthy because it is the only technique that addresses a significant cyber compliance burden that we have seen across a broad range of infrastructures," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "We are pleased that the USPTO has recognized this unique capability as defined in our patent. GPO conflict synchronization allows ConfigOS customers to automate compliance and effectively flatten and simplify their implementation of Microsoft's Active Directory."

GPO conflict synchronization is available today, at no additional charge, to all ConfigOS customers.

About ConfigOS

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of CAT 1/2/3 STIG controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at [email protected].

