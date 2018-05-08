SteelCloud Introduces Next Generation STIG Compliance Automation

"ConfigOS Command Center is an automation game-changer for anyone faced with RMF, NIST 800-171, or production STIG compliance requirements," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "Together with great innovative improvements around every aspect of ConfigOS, we really focused on expanding our support for auditing, compliance reporting, enterprise wide remediation capabilities, and interfaces to other technologies. This year we're showing off new breakthrough technology – GPO Conflict Resolution, where ConfigOS arbitrates local and group policy so they coexist to properly protect our nation's critical networks. The AFCEA conference is the ideal venue to show SteelCloud's government and integrator IA customers that Command Center is the only truly viable automation solution for all things STIG."

About ConfigOS

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under 90 seconds. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer XCCDF output are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application baseline in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a JSON file results archive and a patent-pending Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution capability.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at info@steelcloud.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steelcloud-introduces-next-generation-stig-compliance-automation-300644572.html

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC

Related Links

http://www.steelcloud.com

