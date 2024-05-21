SteelCloud Named a 2024 Washington Post Top Workplace

ASHBURN, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, is pleased to announce that SteelCloud has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Washington Post Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post is not just an accolade; it's a testament to the dedication and spirit of our team as their commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation fuels our success," said Tony Caputo, SteelCloud CEO. "This honor reaffirms our belief that when you prioritize people, everything else falls into place. We're immensely proud of this achievement and inspired to continue fostering an environment where everyone can thrive."

To learn more about what makes SteelCloud special, visit: https://www.steelcloud.com/careers/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud® develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC