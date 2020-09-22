SteelCloud Named Amongst 'Top 10 Endpoint Security Solution Providers - 2020' by Enterprise Security Magazine

"We take pride in honoring SteelCloud as one among the 10 companies that are featured in the Endpoint Security Solution Special Edition," said Russell Thomas, Managing Editor of Enterprise Security Magazine. "To accelerate the accreditation of new applications and to automate the security sustainment of deployed infrastructure, SteelCloud develops technology for automated remediation of endpoints to the DISA STIGs and/or the CIS Security Benchmarks."

SteelCloud empowers large commercial enterprises, DoD/government customers, and systems integrators/consultants with automated policy compliance solutions. SteelCloud software ensures that security controls are easily hardened around each customer application stack, thereby building the strong foundation for a secure environment. In production, the SteelCloud software is used to eliminate drift and keep workstations and servers in compliance with industry benchmarks and organizational mandates. The result is faster implementation and higher systems availability.

While federal IT security teams must comply with the technical testing and hardening framework represented by the STIGs, SteelCloud's software also automates CIS controls and customized client control requirements.

About Enterprise Security Magazine

Enterprise Security Magazine—is a technology magazine that gives information about the security solutions, which helps organizations to get adapted to the radical changes that are taking place in their information security infrastructure. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of the Enterprise Security Magazine has decided the "Top 10 Endpoint Security Solution Providers - 2020" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the Vulnerability Management arena. For more info, visit: www.enterprisesecuritymag.com.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at [email protected].

