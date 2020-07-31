SteelCloud Selects DLT Solutions as the Distributor for its STIG Compliance Products

ASHBURN, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud, LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced a new distribution partnership with DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, and a premier government technology solutions aggregator.

"Adding SteelCloud and ConfigOS to our cybersecurity portfolio broadens DLT's channel partner and government customer access to leading security compliance automation software," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "ConfigOS saves federal agencies time, cost and labor by rapidly scanning endpoint systems and remediating STIG controls, which helps accelerate the ATO process."

"DLT has a great reputation for understanding complex government acquisition challenges," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "They will provide our customers with the widest range of acquisition vehicles available. DLT has strong relationships with government clients as well as the contractor community, both of which SteelCloud serves to simplify the cyber compliance process and while speeding up the need for continuous ATOs."

SteelCloud's ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a patent-pending capability for Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution. Learn more at https://www.dlt.com/government-products/steelcloud.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC

Related Links

www.steelcloud.com

