SteelCloud Technology to Secure USAF Aircraft Simulator Program

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC announced today that it has received a license award for its ConfigOS software to be used to automate STIG compliance and remediation for another USAF aircraft simulator program. The company's patented STIG remediation and compliance software was licensed to harden the Microsoft Windows application stacks unique to this major simulator program and to accelerate RMF accreditation and ATO deliverables.

"We are seeing an increased recognition, across the DoD, in the imperative of focusing on securing the nation's weapons systems and tactical infrastructures," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "ConfigOS addresses the challenges of implementing security automation technology in the most difficult air-gapped, classified environments. This simulator program represents just one of several weapon system security projects that we are addressing with our ConfigOS software."

The ConfigOS software was licensed, after a successful pilot, to harden endpoint infrastructure and automate RMF accreditation activities.

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under 90 seconds. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist output are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application baseline in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a patent-pending capability for Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution.

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at info@steelcloud.com.

