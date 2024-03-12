SteelDome Launches "StratiSERV" Hypervisor Solution, Paving the Way for Enhanced Virtualization Performance

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelDome, a leading innovator in enterprise technology solutions, is proud to announce the general availability of StratiSERV, its enterprise virtualization hypervisor and management platform. By harnessing the power of modern hardware technologies combined with SteelDome's innovative software, StratiSERV represents a significant response to the ongoing shift in the virtualization market, offering unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and performance to meet the dynamic needs of enterprise organizations.

SteelDome's software platform empowers organizations to extract maximum value from their IT investments while adapting to fluctuating financial and operational demands. StratiSERV is designed to operate independently or in combination with StratiSTOR, SteelDome's enterprise storage platform, providing complete control and flexibility within the customer's infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to unveil StratiSERV, our virtual compute platform, continuing in the spirit of SteelDome's mission of delivering freedom through innovative software," said Tony Franchi, CEO of SteelDome. "StratiSERV offers a compelling enterprise solution for organizations seeking alternatives to VMware in light of recent industry changes. Our holistic approach to technology underscores SteelDome's commitment to providing not just a product but a complete solution that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era."

Moreover, StratiSERV's flexible architecture allows seamless integration with existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition for organizations looking to enhance their virtualization capabilities. With StratiSERV, SteelDome continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the enterprise technology solutions market, offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

For organizations seeking a reliable and future-proof virtualization solution, StratiSERV stands as a compelling choice. To discover more about StratiSERV and its transformative potential for your IT infrastructure, visit www.steeldomecyber.com or contact Matt Evanko at [email protected].

SteelDome is a pioneering force in enterprise technology solutions, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge products and exceptional service to its global clientele. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SteelDome continues to redefine industry benchmarks and propel technological progress in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

