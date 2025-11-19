Steele Group Launches BASE-X: Boston's Hub for Deep Tech Innovation

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steele Group today announced the official launch of BASE-X, a purpose-built headquarters in Downtown Boston uniting deep tech capital providers, industry partners, and operators under one roof. The new platform aims to catalyze investment velocity, operational excellence, and radical collaboration across the global deep tech ecosystem.

Powered by Steele Group and home to deep tech venture collective , venx, BASE-X fosters high-frequency, high-trust interactions that connect world-changing technologies with the capital, infrastructure, and partners needed to achieve global scale.

"BASE-X is the activation engine for the deep tech ecosystem," said Steele Divitto, CEO of Steele Group and Co-Founder of venx. "It's where investors, industry operators, and builders come together to unlock capital solutions and accelerate commercialization of breakthrough technologies."

Located at 60 State Street in Boston, BASE-X occupies a newly expanded 25,000-square-foot headquarters, featuring a 200-person event venue, 120 collaborative workstations, 17 conference rooms, and panoramic views of Boston's skyline. The facility embodies Steele Group's mission to transform ideas into real-world impact by providing the environment and infrastructure required for innovation to move quickly and decisively.

BASE-X's focus within the deep tech sector is addressing the persistent gap between deep tech invention and investment. First to join are leading investment firms Hitachi Ventures, Energy Impact Partners LP, SkyRiver Ventures, Tenon Ventures, MYRIAD Venture Partners, and Chestnut Run Capital Partners. As the network grows, BASE-X will continue to connect visionaries tackling global challenges in AI, energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing with capital sources and key commercialization partners.

"Behind every successful mission is a foundation of structure," added Divitto. "At Steele Group, we're ensuring every inch of BASE-X is purpose-built for productivity, performance, and partnership formation. The next generation of breakthroughs will achieve escape velocity here."

To learn more, visit base-x.us.

About Steele Group

Steele Group provides full-life cycle commercial real estate and infrastructure solutions for the world's most innovative organizations. From strategic master planning, to tenant consulting, incentives, capital solutions and project management - Steele Group powers people, projects and production.

To learn more about Steele Group, or deep tech real estate strategies, visit thesteelegroup.com

About venx

Venx is a collaborative hub for deep tech venture capital, pioneering an open-source approach to funding breakthrough technologies. Venx unites leading venture firms and institutional partners to share knowledge, align strategies, and amplify collective impact across the deep tech ecosystem.

To learn more about venx, visit venx.vc

SOURCE Steele Group, LLC