Steele Solutions and Tiffin Metal Products Unite Under the Steele Solutions Company Name

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steele Solutions, the leader in the design and manufacturing of highly complex work platforms, and Tiffin Metal Products, the leader in design and production of material handling chutes and public safety security lockers, are pleased to announce they will now unite under the Steele Solutions company name. As part of this, Steele Solutions has unveiled a revitalized logo and tagline – "Safe, Smart, Integrated" – to reflect their commitment to stay at the forefront of industry trends and continuously adapt to meet the changing needs of its customers.

In March of last year, Steele Solutions merged with Tiffin Metal Products. With the expanded offering to material handling customers, it became clear that uniting under one company name aligned with the growth and transformation it has experienced.

"We are pleased to formally announce the merging of these two great companies under one company name of Steele Solutions", said Matt McBurney, President of Steele Solutions. "Our material handling customers have responded positively to our expanded product offering and this new brand identity represents a new chapter in our company's history. We recognize and respect the legacy and innovation of the Tiffin Metal Products brand. We will keep that history alive in the technology of our chutes and our security locker product line. It's an exciting time for the future of our company."

Steele Solutions invites customers, partners, and community members to explore the redesigned, rebranded website, www.steelesolutions.com, to view the latest news, company information, and product offering.

About Steele Solutions, Inc.

Steele Solutions, Inc. is a North American leader in the design and manufacturing of complex work platforms, custom chutes, and security lockers. The company partners with industry-leading integrators who lead warehouse automation projects for large e-commerce retailers and parcel providers. Steele Solutions is headquartered in South Milwaukee, WI and operates manufacturing facilities located in South Milwaukee, WI; Milwaukee, WI; and Tiffin, OH. In addition, the company has full support personnel in both Milwaukee, WI and Tiffin, OH.

